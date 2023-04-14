Football:
If you can’t be in Doak this tomorrow the game will be streaming at 4:00pm on ACC Network extra; an affiliate of ESPN+ streaming platforms:
“See you in Doak on Saturday”— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 13, 2023
“I’ll see YOU in Doak on Saturday”
Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase
⌚️: 4pm
: Tallahassee
️: Doak Campbell
️: https://t.co/Z3xDsX3866
: ACCNX
: https://t.co/C1ZvGGUwTX#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nIFOx4Bwbx
A message from Seminole Boosters:
We fully support every @Seminoles student athlete’s opportunity to earn compensation from their name, image, and likeness.#GoNoles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/n4wcMkf0Cw— Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) April 13, 2023
Stock up on FSU’s offense this spring as a number of new playmakers have stepped up.
FSU’s safeties, Alabama’s quarterback situation, Miami’s offensive line; there are some big questions that can be potentially answered this weekend.
Recruiting:
The decommitment of Jordan Pride was not a surprise to FSU’s staff if you see the amount of safeties they’ve been getting on campus for the last month.
And it didn’t take long for FSU to get back on track as four-star athlete Lawaynce McCoy has committed to Florida State.
It’s shaping up to be an excellent recruiting weekend for the ‘Noles
Recruits expected to visit this weekend:
Four-star athlete BJ Gibson
Four-star QB Luke Kromenhoek
Four-star RB Kam Davis
Four-star OL Jason Zandamela
Four-star athlete Ricky Knight
Four-star WR James Madison II
Four-star TE Kylan Fox and many, many others.
Other Sports:
Seven Seminoles made the ACC’s Women’s All-ACC Academic Team.
Another incredible honor for Ta’Niya Latson:
Give it up for the USBWA Freshman of the Year @NiyaLatson #NoleFAM | @MACbballawards pic.twitter.com/jkjBExI19D— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) April 13, 2023
Tonight on the ACC Network; the fourth-ranked Seminoles take on the Virginia Cavaliers:
Back home against the Cavs #Team40 pic.twitter.com/v7U7rxxFcH— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 13, 2023
