Football:

If you can’t be in Doak this tomorrow the game will be streaming at 4:00pm on ACC Network extra; an affiliate of ESPN+ streaming platforms:

“See you in Doak on Saturday”



“I’ll see YOU in Doak on Saturday”



Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase

⌚️: 4pm

: Tallahassee

️: Doak Campbell

️: https://t.co/Z3xDsX3866

: ACCNX

: https://t.co/C1ZvGGUwTX#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nIFOx4Bwbx — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 13, 2023

A message from Seminole Boosters:

We fully support every @Seminoles student athlete’s opportunity to earn compensation from their name, image, and likeness.#GoNoles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/n4wcMkf0Cw — Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) April 13, 2023

Stock up on FSU’s offense this spring as a number of new playmakers have stepped up.

FSU’s safeties, Alabama’s quarterback situation, Miami’s offensive line; there are some big questions that can be potentially answered this weekend.

Recruiting:

The decommitment of Jordan Pride was not a surprise to FSU’s staff if you see the amount of safeties they’ve been getting on campus for the last month.

And it didn’t take long for FSU to get back on track as four-star athlete Lawaynce McCoy has committed to Florida State.

It’s shaping up to be an excellent recruiting weekend for the ‘Noles

Recruits expected to visit this weekend:

Four-star athlete BJ Gibson

Four-star QB Luke Kromenhoek

Four-star RB Kam Davis

Four-star OL Jason Zandamela

Four-star athlete Ricky Knight

Four-star WR James Madison II

Four-star TE Kylan Fox and many, many others.

Other Sports:

Seven Seminoles made the ACC’s Women’s All-ACC Academic Team.

Another incredible honor for Ta’Niya Latson:

Tonight on the ACC Network; the fourth-ranked Seminoles take on the Virginia Cavaliers: