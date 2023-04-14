 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: 2023 Seminoles make their spring debut

Recruiting weekend gets off to a bang with newest commitment

By LastNoleofKrypton
Don Juan Moore

Football:

If you can’t be in Doak this tomorrow the game will be streaming at 4:00pm on ACC Network extra; an affiliate of ESPN+ streaming platforms:

A message from Seminole Boosters:

Stock up on FSU’s offense this spring as a number of new playmakers have stepped up.

FSU’s safeties, Alabama’s quarterback situation, Miami’s offensive line; there are some big questions that can be potentially answered this weekend.

Recruiting:

The decommitment of Jordan Pride was not a surprise to FSU’s staff if you see the amount of safeties they’ve been getting on campus for the last month.

And it didn’t take long for FSU to get back on track as four-star athlete Lawaynce McCoy has committed to Florida State.

It’s shaping up to be an excellent recruiting weekend for the ‘Noles

Recruits expected to visit this weekend:

Four-star athlete BJ Gibson

Four-star QB Luke Kromenhoek

Four-star RB Kam Davis

Four-star OL Jason Zandamela

Four-star athlete Ricky Knight

Four-star WR James Madison II

Four-star TE Kylan Fox and many, many others.

Other Sports:

Seven Seminoles made the ACC’s Women’s All-ACC Academic Team.

Another incredible honor for Ta’Niya Latson:

Tonight on the ACC Network; the fourth-ranked Seminoles take on the Virginia Cavaliers:

