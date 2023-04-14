Seminoles face Wolfpack at Doak Field: How to watch, preview, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles (13-19, 4-11) travel to Doak Field in Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack (21-11, 5-9).

Similar to the Seminoles the Wolfpack have struggled as of late, winning just one series in the last month. They’ve played many of the same teams FSU has but they did pick up a win against a ranked Louisville team.

The Seminoles have six series left on the year — if they’re going to make something of this season it needs to start here.

Starting pitchers and how to watch

Friday 6:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-2, 4.60 ERA)

NCSU: LHP Dominic Fritton (1-2, 1.69 ERA)

Saturday 7:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-3, 4.93 ERA)

NCSU: TBA

Sunday 2:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

NCSU: TBA