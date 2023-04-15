No. 4 FSU Softball splits double header; takes series against Virginia

Due to weather on Sunday, Florida State softball played a double header abasing Virginia on Saturday. The night before, FSU got the series opening win versus the Cavaliers, with the power of Katie Dack.

Game 1: UVA 6-5 FSU

The first Seminole pitcher in the circle was Ali DuBois, who got her first two outs before giving up a walk. DuBois came back with one final strike out to end the inning. Against freshman ace Eden Bigham, FSU left one on base after a lead off walk that was doubled off, another walk, and a strike out.





In the 2nd, DuBois started her inning off with a bloop single back up the middle. That was followed by a walk, which came on a passed ball that allowed the lead runner to advance to third. Runners on the corners turned into runners in scoring position after an uncontested stolen base.

Still with no outs, the Hoos tacked on the first run off of a sacrifice fly. A second run came across on an infield single that ate up the infield defense. Struggling with one out, DuBois offered another single to a UVA hitter. This single ended the day for the starter, with Allison Royalty replacing DuBois.

Coming into a difficult situation with two on and one out, Royalty rolled a ground ball that got the lead runner at third base. Getting her first out, she then gave up a walk to load the bases with two outs. With nowhere to put Gabby Baylog, Royalty hit her batter to give the Cavaliers a third run. The Seminoles got out the inning off of a foul out to first base.

Down 3-0 in the early innings, Mack Leonard singled with one out in the bottom of the 2nd. Two outs on the board brought up Kaley Mudge, who singled past the right side of the infield. A reviewed fair ball caught for an out stood and the ‘Noles left two runners on base.

Through the 3rd and 4th inning, Bigham and Royalty kept the score the same, both offenses being stalled against the opposing pitcher. In the 5th, UVA added another run. Royalty started off with a strike out, but three singles plated the 4th run of the game.

In the 5th, FSU tested Bigham. A lead off walk to Josie Muffley and infield single from Flaherty had two on and no outs. Two swinging strike outs from Bigham had the momentum back with the Cavaliers. Muffley advanced on a wild pitch before a four pitch walk to Edenfield was issued. With the bases loaded, Jahni Kerr flew out to deep center field to end the inning.

Back out for the 6th, Royalty had a one out single. A hit by pitch and single quickly had the bases loaded. With the bases loaded, FSU went to Emma Wilson in the bullpen. In her first pitch, Wilson threw a wild pitch that scored. A fly out did no damage, but a single added the Hoos 6th run.

Wilson was able to get out of the inning without giving up anymore runs. In the home half of the 6th, FSU was down six runs. The tall task started off with a one out single from Bethaney Keen. Sitting in the bottom of the lineup, Mudge homered to finally put the ‘Noles on the board.

After the bases were cleared on the 2 run homer, Josie Muffley was hit by Bigham. The baserunner prompted a pitching change, this time to Courtney Layne. Devyn Flaherty singled against the new pitcher, and a fly out kept both runners at bay. With two outs, Kalei Harding doubled into the gap to score the pair and cut into the UVA lead 6-4.

Now only down 2 runs, a wild pitch and walk to Michaela Edenfield placed runners on the corners. Continuing to pass the bat, Jahni Kerr singled to bring home the 5th run for the Seminoles. The run took Layne out of the game, and was replaced by Savannah Henley, who struck out the only batter she faced.

Wilson and Makenna Reid combined in the 7th to keep the Cavaliers from furthering their lead. Looking to tie or walk off in the bottom half, Mudge singled with one out. A two out single from Flaherty followed, and a stolen base went uncontested from the UVA defense. With runners in scoring position, Henley got her last batter to pop up and defeat the Seminoles 6-5.

Game 2: FSU 8-0 UVA

It was a pitching match up that was seen on Friday night, with Kathryn Sandercock for FSU and Molly Grube for UVA. Through three innings, it was a classic pitchers duel. Both Sandercock and Grube went pitch for pitch, keeping it a scoreless game into the 4th.

In the bottom of the 4th, Kalei Harding double with one out. A walk to Edenfield and single by Kerr loaded the bases. Against Grube, still with one out, Mack Leonard doubled to score a pair.

The 2-0 lead took Grube out of the game. Two runners on, against Jenny Bressler, obstruction was called on Autumn Belviy trying for home as a pinch runner. The result of the call was bases loaded with Belviy on third, Leonard on second, and Katie Dack on first. Bases loaded, Mudge walked to bring in the third run. Looking for more insurance, Josie Muffley doubled over the head of the left fielder to plate two more runs. FSU ended the inning with a 6-0 lead after Flaherty added a sacrifice fly RBI.

Up 6-0 in the 6th inning, Makenna Reid made her third appearance in as many games. To start off this outing, she gave up a double and a walk with no outs. Coming all the way back, Reid got a line out, strike out and fielder’s choice at home to end the inning.

What hoped to be the last offensive inning for the ‘Noles in the 6th, Leonard lead off with a single. Followed by Leonard, Keen and Mudge added singles of their own to load the bases. Still no outs on the board, Amaya Ross pinch hit. Two runs away from a run rule, Ross singled back up the middle to score the runners in scoring position.

FSU run ruled and took the series against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Gwyn’s Player of the Day

Starting the come back in game one, Kaley Mudge is the player of the day. Combined, she went 4-6 with 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K.

Up next

FSU will be on the road for a midweek against Stetson. The game will be April 18th at 3 PM, as of now, there will be no television broadcast.