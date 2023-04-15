FSU debuts new uniforms at Spring Showcase

After FSU won the 2013 National Championship; new uniforms were debuted the next season. Results were mixed with eventually Nike returning to the white numbers as the gold numbers were almost unreadable on the TV screen and they’ve remain untouched until now.
FSU will be wearing new threads in the 2023 season with first look being seen below:
Introducing our 2023 uniforms, featuring a refreshed look and a brand-new, state-of-the-art Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. design!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 15, 2023
Read more and see photos: https://t.co/Ut5toAEVf2#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wUpHFmUGl1
Feature in the video is the classic garnet and gold variant and an all-white garnet trim variant of FSU’s uniforms. The tribal bands on the neck and shoulders have been significantly trimmed and a cleaner, more crisp garnet for the home jerseys is the focus of this display.
We’ll have to wait and see what changes we have for the black uniforms and the classic white on gold away look but based on social media reactions so far the new uniforms are big hit with FSU fans and recruits alike.
The full release from Florida State:
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State revealed its refreshed uniforms for the 2023 season Saturday at the program’s annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The uniforms feature an updated design on the jerseys and pants, both of which feature elements previously worn by great FSU teams. On the jerseys, the numbers move from the top of the shoulders down to the sleeve, while the tribal pattern moves from the shoulder cap to the sleeve cuffs and remains on the redesigned collar. The pants will feature FSU’s primary Seminole head logo on both hips.
The tribal pattern incorporates meaningful symbolism from the Seminole Tribe’s patchwork patterns into the program’s jerseys. The patchwork decorative technique dates back to the early 1900s among Seminole Tribe women and was adopted by the Tribe as a standard means of embellishing their traditionally vibrant clothing. The pattern on the jerseys is designed using the Seminole symbols for arrow, man on horse and fire from top to bottom in a repeating arrangement.
Florida State will be among a limited number of collegiate programs wearing the new state-of-the-art Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. uniform that combines lightweight fabric technology with a precision fit to help allow ultimate performance on the field. Replica jerseys are expected to be available in retail stores closer to the start of the 2023 season.
The Seminoles have garnet and white jerseys, as well as gold, garnet and white pants plus gold and white helmet options for the 2023 season, creating 12 different possible combinations.
Florida State, which enters the 2023 season in the top-10 on nearly all preseason projections, opens its season Sunday, Sept. 3, against LSU in Orlando. Season tickets are available here.
