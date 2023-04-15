FSU debuts new uniforms at Spring Showcase

After FSU won the 2013 National Championship; new uniforms were debuted the next season. Results were mixed with eventually Nike returning to the white numbers as the gold numbers were almost unreadable on the TV screen and they’ve remain untouched until now.

FSU will be wearing new threads in the 2023 season with first look being seen below:

Introducing our 2023 uniforms, featuring a refreshed look and a brand-new, state-of-the-art Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. design!



Read more and see photos: https://t.co/Ut5toAEVf2#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wUpHFmUGl1 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 15, 2023

Feature in the video is the classic garnet and gold variant and an all-white garnet trim variant of FSU’s uniforms. The tribal bands on the neck and shoulders have been significantly trimmed and a cleaner, more crisp garnet for the home jerseys is the focus of this display.

We’ll have to wait and see what changes we have for the black uniforms and the classic white on gold away look but based on social media reactions so far the new uniforms are big hit with FSU fans and recruits alike.

The full release from Florida State: