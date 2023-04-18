 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Five Star University; FSU’s recruiting is on fire

Softball will be on the road this week

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 15 Florida State Garnet &amp; Gold Spring Showcase Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting:

Five-Star tight end Landen Thomas flipped to Florida State yesterday; it’s FSU’s third blue-chip commitment in as many days.

It’s not just that FSU is landing elite players but they’re landing them at premium positions and positions of need:

FSU has big momentum on the recruiting trail right now.

Football:

Jared Verse is always good for a quote but he’s really excited about this FSU defense:

Linebacker Brendan Gant has entered the portal. A locker room favorite; he will be missed.

FSU exits the spring hungry with a chip on their shoulder; ready to meet expectations.

Clemson has some questions to answer on offense but unfortunately it looks like they’ve once again hit big on the defensive line with freshman Peter Woods.

What do Brent Venables, Billy Napier, Jimbo Fisher, and Mario Cristoball all have in common besides annoying FSU fans at some point in their careers? If they won’t win in 2023’ they’re not likely to see 2024.

Other Sports:

FSU Softball will be on the road this week:

Good news for FSU hoops as its best three-point marksman will be returning for the 2023-2024 season.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...