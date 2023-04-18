Recruiting:

Five-Star tight end Landen Thomas flipped to Florida State yesterday; it’s FSU’s third blue-chip commitment in as many days.

It’s not just that FSU is landing elite players but they’re landing them at premium positions and positions of need:

Really liking the way the Florida State class is shaping up this early in the cycle‼️



The Seminoles’ 2024 Class is currently headlined by:



- 5-Star Landen Thomas (No. 1 TE)



- 4-Star Luke Kromenhoek (No. 5 QB)



- 4-Star Kam Davis (No. 3 RB)



FSU currently has a Top 5 Class in… pic.twitter.com/G829iljbmC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2023

FSU has big momentum on the recruiting trail right now.

Football:

Jared Verse is always good for a quote but he’s really excited about this FSU defense:

Linebacker Brendan Gant has entered the portal. A locker room favorite; he will be missed.

FSU exits the spring hungry with a chip on their shoulder; ready to meet expectations.

Clemson has some questions to answer on offense but unfortunately it looks like they’ve once again hit big on the defensive line with freshman Peter Woods.

What do Brent Venables, Billy Napier, Jimbo Fisher, and Mario Cristoball all have in common besides annoying FSU fans at some point in their careers? If they won’t win in 2023’ they’re not likely to see 2024.

Other Sports:

FSU Softball will be on the road this week:

Another action-packed week for the Noles #Team40 pic.twitter.com/xZJNxz7NDA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 17, 2023

Good news for FSU hoops as its best three-point marksman will be returning for the 2023-2024 season.