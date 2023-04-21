Football:

Zane Herring will spend his remaining years of eligibility elsewhere.

Tremendous young man who came to work daily always supporting teammates and pushing for improvement. Great member of the #NoleFamily has a bright future in front of him. Grateful for all the work #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/EgqREYYfL8 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 20, 2023

Returning QBs with:

25+ TDs

10- TO

3500+ yards

60+ comp%



Michael Penix, Wash

Caleb Williams, USC

Bo Nix, Ore

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio

Chevan Cordero, SJSU

Jordan Travis, FSU

Riley Leonard, Duke

Jayden Daniels, LSU — probably ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 20, 2023

Ever QB on that list is a Davey O’Brien award contender; two of them are on FSU’s schedule.

ESPN’s FPI is not as high on FSU’s defense as they are on FSU’s offense.

The model is mostly buying the offense (rank: No. 10) but is less confident in the defense, which it ranks 26th. In general, Florida State has lower talent rankings (based on the recruiting ranks of players on the roster) than the teams above it in FPI. The Seminoles rank 17th in offensive talent and 24th in defensive talent. There’s a lot to like here — just not quite as a top-10 team yet. It’s in part due to the talent gap that FPI still likes Clemson (FPI rank: eighth) more in the ACC. The Tigers, who have higher talent ratings on both sides of the ball, have a 45% chance to win the ACC, while the model gives Florida State just a 17% chance.

FSU’s slightly lower ranking in FPI than other preseason polls does not surprise me b/c like S&P+ high-school recruiting rankings make up a significant part of the formula and the majority of FSU’s best players are from the portal.

Coach Atkins made this top 15 under 40 list of college football coaches.

Mike Norvell joined Emily Proud of 247Sports for an interview about his continued success in the transfer portal:

Mike Norvell has found success using the Transfer Portal beyond the initial roster turnover that comes with stepping into a new program.

So, how has he continued to find value in the Portal? @Noles247 #FloridaState



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/m90sxF4kU7 pic.twitter.com/Ibo3zVoMGy — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) April 17, 2023

With all the comings and goings in the transfer portal; it’d be a good idea if someone had a centralized location for all transfer portal related news. Oh wait.

Matt Baker wrote that if you thought FSU was a playoff contender; nothing that happened in the spring game would change that opinion.

Recruiting:

FSU’s first commitment of the 2026 cycle is the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter; and he might be a future five-star recruit.

Other Sports:

Softball took care of business on the road in game one vs. the Hokies.

It’s championship season in Tallahassee: