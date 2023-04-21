‘Noles host Hokies: How to watch and starting pitchers

Florida State (13-23, 4-14) heads home after a rough extra innings loss to UNF to face a Virginia Tech (21-13, 8-9) team that also just lost to an in state foe. Neither team has much success in conference play but the Hokies aren’t in dead last and fading like the ‘Noles. Despite the loss to UNF Florida State did show some life at the plate but was that a one off like their lone win against Boston College or have they finally found some solid footing?

How to watch and starting pitchers

Friday 8:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Jackson Baumeister (2-3, 4.89 ERA)

VT: TBA

Saturday 3:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: RHP Conner Whittaker (3-4, 4.96 ERA)

VT: TBA

Sunday 11:00

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

VT: TBA

Up Next: FSU hosts Stetson before traveling to Notre Dame for the weekend.