 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Vegas expects FSU to blow out Miami and Florida this fall

FSU’s offense is poised to lead the ACC

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cheez-It Bowl Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

FSU is poised to have the best offense in the ACC:

FSU is a huge favorite vs. its in-state rivals this season according to Vegas.

Exhibit A as to why Alex Atkins is so highly thought of by fans and peers alike:

The College Football Playoff committee met to discuss future playoff schedules among other things.

Ranking Clemson’s Cade Klubnik as the fourth best QB in the ACC feels a little ambitious.

Travis was second overall:

Jordan Travis, Florida State: Travis is a redshirt junior and joined Maye and former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman as the only three ACC players to throw for 3,000-plus yards last year.

Recruiting:

Just how good are FSU’s latest commitments; good enough to help Link in the spring.

FSU is definitely in need of more wings:

FSU continues to recruit St. Thomas Aquinas well:

Other Sports:

Softball remains No.4 in the D1 Top 25 rankings.

We took a deep look into what makes them one of the best four teams in the country.

It’s a rivalry match-up on Wednesday for FSU Softball before both baseball and softball travel to Notre Dame for weekend series:

Alumni:

Sounds like Brian Burns had clean-up surgery on his ankle; he’s expected to make a full recovery:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...