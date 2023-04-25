Football:

FSU is poised to have the best offense in the ACC:

Our top 5 ACC football offenses in 2023:



1. FSU

2. UNC

3. Clemson

4. Louisville

5. Duke pic.twitter.com/wNnzDisFnJ — Saturday Road (@SaturdayRoad) April 24, 2023

FSU is a huge favorite vs. its in-state rivals this season according to Vegas.

Exhibit A as to why Alex Atkins is so highly thought of by fans and peers alike:

WATCH FLA STATE RT SIDE STAY ON THE LOS ( ROOTING LATERALLY-NOT PIERCING) AND PASS OFF THE PINCH -FROM GABE FERTITTA. OL COACH. NOW WERE COOKING. THIS IS MID ZONE BLOCKING TO ME AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. WOW !!! pic.twitter.com/x4cVKGKKIc — Jim “Mouse” McNally (@CoachMcNallyOL) April 24, 2023

The College Football Playoff committee met to discuss future playoff schedules among other things.

Ranking Clemson’s Cade Klubnik as the fourth best QB in the ACC feels a little ambitious.

Travis was second overall:

Jordan Travis, Florida State: Travis is a redshirt junior and joined Maye and former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman as the only three ACC players to throw for 3,000-plus yards last year.

Recruiting:

Just how good are FSU’s latest commitments; good enough to help Link in the spring.

FSU is definitely in need of more wings:

NEWS: 2024 four-star wing Amier Ali has named his top eight schools.



He’s scheduled one official visit with more on the way: https://t.co/UfjQ1UjHXc pic.twitter.com/NypP7jkzzM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 24, 2023

FSU continues to recruit St. Thomas Aquinas well:

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jordan Lyle is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’0 195 RB from Fort Lauderdale, FL is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 5 RB)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/kLdps9ygSs pic.twitter.com/9zm47Y5JRG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2023

Other Sports:

Softball remains No.4 in the D1 Top 25 rankings.

We took a deep look into what makes them one of the best four teams in the country.

It’s a rivalry match-up on Wednesday for FSU Softball before both baseball and softball travel to Notre Dame for weekend series:

Alumni:

Sounds like Brian Burns had clean-up surgery on his ankle; he’s expected to make a full recovery: