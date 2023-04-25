Football:
FSU is poised to have the best offense in the ACC:
Our top 5 ACC football offenses in 2023:— Saturday Road (@SaturdayRoad) April 24, 2023
1. FSU
2. UNC
3. Clemson
4. Louisville
5. Duke pic.twitter.com/wNnzDisFnJ
FSU is a huge favorite vs. its in-state rivals this season according to Vegas.
Exhibit A as to why Alex Atkins is so highly thought of by fans and peers alike:
WATCH FLA STATE RT SIDE STAY ON THE LOS ( ROOTING LATERALLY-NOT PIERCING) AND PASS OFF THE PINCH -FROM GABE FERTITTA. OL COACH. NOW WERE COOKING. THIS IS MID ZONE BLOCKING TO ME AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. WOW !!! pic.twitter.com/x4cVKGKKIc— Jim “Mouse” McNally (@CoachMcNallyOL) April 24, 2023
The College Football Playoff committee met to discuss future playoff schedules among other things.
Ranking Clemson’s Cade Klubnik as the fourth best QB in the ACC feels a little ambitious.
Travis was second overall:
Jordan Travis, Florida State: Travis is a redshirt junior and joined Maye and former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman as the only three ACC players to throw for 3,000-plus yards last year.
Recruiting:
Just how good are FSU’s latest commitments; good enough to help Link in the spring.
FSU is definitely in need of more wings:
NEWS: 2024 four-star wing Amier Ali has named his top eight schools.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 24, 2023
He’s scheduled one official visit with more on the way: https://t.co/UfjQ1UjHXc pic.twitter.com/NypP7jkzzM
FSU continues to recruit St. Thomas Aquinas well:
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jordan Lyle is down to 5️⃣ Schools!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2023
The 6’0 195 RB from Fort Lauderdale, FL is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 5 RB)
Where Should He Go? https://t.co/kLdps9ygSs pic.twitter.com/9zm47Y5JRG
Other Sports:
Softball remains No.4 in the D1 Top 25 rankings.
We took a deep look into what makes them one of the best four teams in the country.
It’s a rivalry match-up on Wednesday for FSU Softball before both baseball and softball travel to Notre Dame for weekend series:
Start planning your week ️ @GEICO | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1xyR8ck0Wy— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 24, 2023
Alumni:
Sounds like Brian Burns had clean-up surgery on his ankle; he’s expected to make a full recovery:
Panthers’ Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns underwent surgery on a fracture in his right ankle last Wednesday, per the team. Burns is expected to recover in time for training camp, with the expectation he will return with no limitations for the upcoming season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
Loading comments...