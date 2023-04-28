Football:

It was a whirlwind 48 hours yet all is well for Joshua Farmer as he has withdrawn his name from the portal.

Defensive back Omarion Cooper has entered the portal.

With two days left in the portal transfer window I expect more news to come this weekend.

ESPN has Trey Benson as a top-ten running back in the country; tied for ninth.

In 2023, there will be no easing Benson into the deep end. With the transfer of Treshaun Ward (Kansas State), Benson is the clear-cut RB1 for FSU, and while the Seminoles still have some nice depth at the position, there’s every reason to think he’ll get more than 200 touches. What Benson does with that type of workload is no longer a question mark. The expectation is that he’ll be in the mix for All-America honors

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 TE Jack VanDorselaer has been offered by FSU:

2025 OT Jon Adair has been offered as well.

Other Sports:

FSU Softball looks to continue its road dominance over ACC foes:

FSU Baseball will also be in Notre Dame for a series this weekend.

Track and Field will be in Texas this weekend.

Alumni:

Brendan Gant and Derrick McLendon announced commitments to Colorado; godspeed.

There’s a chance that Jammie Robinson could get drafted tonight; what are they getting in the two-time All-ACC defender?