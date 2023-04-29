The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, with only one former Seminole hearing his name called. Safety Jammie Robinson was chosen in the 5th round by the Carolina Panthers with the 145th pick. Florida State certainly lacked in this year’s draft but the 2024 NFL Draft should have no shortage of Seminoles hearing their names called after the coaching staff convinced several studs to return for this season.

Now we move to the craziness that is post-draft undrafted free agency. Undrafted players are free to negotiate with teams and agree to deals. Tomahawk Nation has you covered again this year with our undrafted free agent tracker. This article will be updated as we learn destinations for all the undrafted former Seminoles.

TE Cam McDonald is headed to the Green Bay Packers:

WR Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson is joining former FSU stars Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. with the Los Angeles Chargers:

DT Robert Cooper is headed to the Seattle Seahawks: