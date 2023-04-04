Florida State hosts Jacksonville

The Florida State Seminoles (12-15, 3-9) will host the Jacksonville Dolphins (19-10, 5-4) as both teams look to break a losing streak; FSU’s just happens to be a bit longer. The ‘Noles had a resounding win against the Dolphins earlier in the year at Jacksonville and then went on the road and took two of three from TCU so maybe they can use this game to turn things around.

Expect FSU to use a lot of relievers against the Dolphins and keep their load light. Lately the FSU offense has been swinging early in counts but hasn’t been getting much good contact out of it. Will they go back to being more patient and try to draw some walks? It might be a good adjustment.

Florida State vs Jacksonville How to watch, starting pitchers

Tuesday 6:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

JU: TBA

Up Next: Florida State hosts Clemson on Thursday at 8:00 for a Easter weekend showdown.