Florida State loses 10th straight game, falls to Jacksonville

Florida State (12-16, 3-9) dropped their 10th straight game losing the Jacksonville Dolphins (20-10, 5-4).

Florida State sent Ryan Denison out for his second start and he didn’t last long. A lead-off single didn’t seem like it would result in much after Denison got a fly out and ground but a double, walk and grand slam staked JU to a 4-0 lead. Denison would walk the next batter ending his day and bringing in Andrew Armstrong. In comparison, FSU got a one-out double in the bottom of the inning but two strikeouts (three in the inning) ended any hope of cutting into that lead.

FSU was able to strike back in the second using a Ben Barrett walk and Jordan Carrion double off the fence in right-center to put the score at 4-1. Barrett scored again on a lead-off double and an RBI by DeAmez Ross. JU would get that run back in the top of the fifth with a solo shot to center.

FSU would get one back in the bottom of the eighth using a Cam Smith double to move Connor Moore up to third and then to home on a Carrion ground out. The next inning

FSU put two men on with a single and a strikeout as Titan Kamaka was able to make it to first when the catcher couldn’t come up the ball. Jaimie Ferrer brought the game within one with a single and Colton Vincent was intentionally walked to load the bases Barrett struck out. On a 3-1 count with the bases loaded Cam Smith flew out to the warning track in left field to end the game 5-4.

FSU pitched well for the most part as they only allowed one run in 8.1 innings. Armstrong walked just one and struck out six in 4.1 innings, Brennen Oxford K’d five in two innings of scoreless work, and Doug Kirkland struck out three in two innings of no-hit ball. All-in-all FSU pitchers struck out 14 to just five walks and seven hits. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the offense struggled to get the big hit and the JU first inning was just too much to overcome.

Up Next: Florida State hosts Clemson on Thursday at 8:00 for an Easter weekend showdown.