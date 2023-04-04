Football:

A familiar face joined Clemson’s Eric McClain to discuss FSU’s spring practice:

Spring updates continue, and we’re talking all things @FSUFootball‼️ With such big expectations, we had to bring on my brother @EJManuel3 to break everything down. LET’S GOOOOO!



https://t.co/hsY7XLGeCu pic.twitter.com/vKhb3fVqxt — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) April 3, 2023

With FSU’s spring game two weeks away what have we learned so far about the 2023 Seminoles?

QB1 has been hanging outt with Coach Storms:

Coming for everything they said we couldn’t have. pic.twitter.com/LeHtXaxJJw — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) April 3, 2023

And he’ll be throwing to the best deep threat in the ACC:

Johnny Wilson: 95.2 PFF Grade on 20+ yard throws last year



Led all ACC Wide Receivers pic.twitter.com/wu2FsleA8a — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 3, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU has landed the commitment of 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish.

Super stud safety and Five-Star recruit KJ Bolden has arrived for his multi-day visit to FSU

and he’s already wearing the all-whites:

5⭐️ DB KJ Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) just dropped his #FSU visit photos



The Nation’s No. 1 safety is on a two-day visit to Tallahassee



More at https://t.co/N22YXdcQEO pic.twitter.com/R9vlh5Id9S — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) April 3, 2023

Other Sports:

Things for the baseball team have gone from bad to historically bad.

Congratulations to Florida State’s Chuck Walsh.

Some respect for the Seminoles in the Women’s Way-Too-Early Top 25:

Alumni:

Robert Cooper was on NFL Network this morning and gave some insight into his pre-draft process and what he can bring to an NFL team:

. @FSUFootball DT Robert Cooper wakes up with GMFB to let the league know what he can bring to an NFL team pic.twitter.com/j8tOXd00o3 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 3, 2023

Dalvin Cook has been battling a bum shoulder for the basically the last two years; now it looks he might finally be able to get back to 100%: