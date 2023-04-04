 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU adds to 2024 recruiting class

The Seminoles are back up to nine commitments

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

A familiar face joined Clemson’s Eric McClain to discuss FSU’s spring practice:

With FSU’s spring game two weeks away what have we learned so far about the 2023 Seminoles?

QB1 has been hanging outt with Coach Storms:

And he’ll be throwing to the best deep threat in the ACC:

Recruiting:

FSU has landed the commitment of 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish.

Super stud safety and Five-Star recruit KJ Bolden has arrived for his multi-day visit to FSU

and he’s already wearing the all-whites:

Other Sports:

Things for the baseball team have gone from bad to historically bad.

Congratulations to Florida State’s Chuck Walsh.

Some respect for the Seminoles in the Women’s Way-Too-Early Top 25:

Alumni:

Robert Cooper was on NFL Network this morning and gave some insight into his pre-draft process and what he can bring to an NFL team:

Dalvin Cook has been battling a bum shoulder for the basically the last two years; now it looks he might finally be able to get back to 100%:

