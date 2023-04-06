Snapping a 10 game losing streak, Florida State (13-16, 4-9) took game one as it hosts the Clemson Tigers (17-14, 2-8) in a Easter weekend series.

Just like FSU, Clemson has lost three weekend series in a row though the Tigers were only swept in one of those. As of late, they beat No. 17 Coastal Carolina in a midweek matchup by score of 17-7 in seven innings.

Florida State got close against Jacksonville earlier in the week but wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunities it built up.

With a chance to get back on the right track, can FSU get over the hump vs. Clemson?

Friday 4:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

‘Noles take game one of Easter weekend

Jackson Baumeister was phenomenal for FSU (13-16, 4-9) striking out 14 in seven innings and giving up no runs. He gave up four hits and only one was for extra bases. Florida State really needed a start like this and Baumeister was up to the task. FSU took game one over Clemson (17-14, 2-8) 5-1 snapping their 10 game losing streak.

Baumeister immediately got all of the runs he need in the first two batters as DeAmez Ross singled and Jaimie Ferrer brought him home with a home run. Florida State leaned heavily into the extra base hit as four of their eight hits went for extra bases including two home runs.

Unfortunately the issues of the FSU bullpen did raise their head. In the eighth Jamie Arnold surrendered a lead off walk before getting a ground out. Doug Kirkland walked the only two batters he faced to load the bases giving way to Carson Montgomery. Monty pitched well though despite walking two as he only allowed one run to score and pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two in his 1.2 innings of work.

It was a rough day for Clemson as the softball team doubled up the Tigers remaining undefeated against their foes from South Carolina.

Saturday 11:00 AM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

