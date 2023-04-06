Florida State takes on Clemson for Easter

Riding a 10 game losing streak Florida State (12-16, 3-9) host Clemson (17-13, 2-7). Much like FSU Clemson has lost three weekend series in a row but were only swept in one of those. They beat #17 Coastal Carolina in the mid-week by score of 17-7 in seven innings. Florida State got close against JU but wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunities they built. Can they get over that hump against Clemson?

‘Noles take game one of Easter weekend

Jackson Baumeister was phenomenal for FSU (13-16, 4-9) striking out 14 in seven innings and giving up no runs. He gave up four hits and only one was for extra bases. Florida State really needed a start like this and Baumeister was up to the task. FSU took game one over Clemson (17-14, 2-8) 5-1 snapping their 10 game losing streak.

Baumeister immediately got all of the runs he need in the first two batters as DeAmez Ross singled and Jaimie Ferrer brought him home with a home run. Florida State leaned heavily into the extra base hit as four of their eight hits went for extra bases including two home runs.

Unfortunately the issues of the FSU bullpen did raise their head. In the eighth Jamie Arnold surrendered a lead off walk before getting a ground out. Doug Kirkland walked the only two batters he faced to load the bases giving way to Carson Montgomery. Monty pitched well though despite walking two as he only allowed one run to score and pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two in his 1.2 innings of work.

It was a rough day for Clemson as the softball team doubled up the Tigers remaining undefeated against their foes from South Carolina.

