Florida State takes on Clemson for Easter

Riding a 10 game losing streak Florida State (12-16, 3-9) host Clemson (17-13, 2-7). Much like FSU Clemson has lost three weekend series in a row but were only swept in one of those. They beat #17 Coastal Carolina in the mid-week by score of 17-7 in seven innings. Florida State got close against JU but wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunities they built. Can they get over that hump against Clemson?

How to watch and probables

Thursday 8:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBD

Clemson: TBD

Friday 6:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBD

Clemson: TBD

Saturday 2:00 PM

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBD

Clemson: TBD