Florida State takes on Clemson for Easter

Riding a 10 game losing streak Florida State (12-16, 3-9) host Clemson (17-13, 2-7). Much like FSU Clemson has lost three weekend series in a row but were only swept in one of those. They beat #17 Coastal Carolina in the mid-week by score of 17-7 in seven innings. Florida State got close against JU but wasn’t able to take advantage of the opportunities they built. Can they get over that hump against Clemson?
How to watch and probables
Thursday 8:00 PM
Listen: Seminoles Radio Network
FSU: TBD
Clemson: TBD
Friday 6:00 PM
Listen: Seminoles Radio Network
FSU: TBD
Clemson: TBD
Saturday 2:00 PM
Listen: Seminoles Radio Network
FSU: TBD
Clemson: TBD
