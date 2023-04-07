Football:

Hykeem Williams is one of CBSSports’ Early Enrollees to watch in the round of the spring games occurring over the next few weeks.

Florida State has only produced one NFL draft pick at wide receiver since 2015. Even that one was a seventh-round pick: Auden Tate. Rated the No. 4 receiver in a stacked Top247, Williams has the goods to quickly flip that trend. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Williams boasts a college-ready body with the speed and versatility to punish opposing defenses. Adding Williams to a receiver room that already features rising star Johnny Wilson could make for a spring to remember in Tallahassee for Heisman-hopeful quarterback Jordan Travis.

Speaking of wide receivers; FSU’s group has quickly become one of the strongest groups in the ACC.

Newcomer Jeremiah Byers is all about embracing expectations.

FSU practiced inside Doak yesterday where the focus was all about the goal line segment.

Recruiting:

Depending on how this spring has gone when the second transfer portal window opens FSU could be in the market for a safety.

Five-Star UGA commitment and former FSU commitment Landen Thomas was on campus yesterday; it’s his third visit of 2023.

Three-star WR Elijah Moore enjoyed his visit to FSU yesterday:

Had a great time In Tallahassee yesterday with the noles @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/1VYPKReNcT — Elijah Moore ♌️ (@3lijahmoore) April 6, 2023

Other Sports:

FSU allowed one run in 14 innings of Softball yesterday in route to dominating both games of the the doubleheader yesterday.

A sweet, sweet sound while on the road #Team40 pic.twitter.com/cJ67uJNQQh — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2023

Jackson Baumeister struck out 14 Clemson Tigers yesterday.

This weekend’s schedule has been adjusted due to inclement weather:

Due to inclement weather Saturday, we are adjusting our schedule for the next two days



Friday - 4:00 PM, ACCNX

Saturday - 11:00 AM, ACCNX pic.twitter.com/CmDLUXmlPr — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2023

Alumni:

The leader after Day one at the Masters? Brooks Koepka: