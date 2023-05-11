No. 3 FSU Softball plays in ACC Tournament: opponent preview, how to watch, game threads

Florida State softball has now completed the regular season, and yet another dominate ACC series against the Louisville Cardinals. In the first game over a tough ACC opponent, the Seminoles claimed the regular season title. This weekend, they look to claim the tournament title.

FSU has claimed 18 ACC Tournament titles, and 7 of the last 8. With the win last season, they have outscore the opposition 449-185 in just title weekend. If they claim the title, they will continue their dominance over the conference, with a possible 14th regular season and tournament title sweep. Before all of that, they have to get through the Syracuse Orange.

Remembering the Orange

March 17th-19th, FSU swept Syracuse in Tallahassee. In the series, the ‘Noles claimed two run rule victories, and outscore the Orange 23-1 with two shutouts. Since the meeting in March, Syracuse has split a series with Notre Dame, swept by Louisville and Boston College, took two from NC State, lost two to UNC, and sweep Virginia. Before the game with FSU in the tournament, they took a dominating win against the Cavaliers.

Now, in May, three players are batting above .300 (Laila Alves, Angel Jasso, and Madelyn Lopez). While those three players are the leading in batting average, Madison Knight is their leading RBI producer. The two way player has a .263 batting average with 14 R, 30 H, 10 2B, 4 HR, and 28 RBI.

Once on base, Syracuse only has two players who are a stolen base threat. Jasso is 12-15, while her teammate Ryan Starr is a perfect 14-14. As a team, they are 36-48, with Starr and Jasso leading the charge.

In the circle, Madison Knight is still the go to for the Orange. A 2.99 pitcher at the end of the season, she now is 13-8 in the circle, with 8 complete games. In 147.1 innings for her freshman season, she has 114 H, 72 R, 128 SO, 10 HR. In the opening game against Virginia, she pitched all 7 innings with 6 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 SO, and 1 HBP.

Seminole Headlines

Kathryn Sandercock was named ACC Pitcher of the Year, while Lonni Alameda was named ACC Coach of the Year.

ALL ACC First Team: Kathryn Sandercock, Jahni Kerr

ALL ACC Second Team: Kaley Mudge, Makenna Reid (All Freshman Team), Michaela Edenfield, Devyn Flaherty

ALL ACC Third Team: Kalei Harding, Mack Leonard

Sandercock was also drafted to her second professional softball league, as Athletes Unlimited chose her as the lone Seminole. It is now up for her to decide which league will be her new professional home.

Stat Comparison

Batting Average: SU (.252), FSU (.312)

On Base Percentage: SU (.316), FSU (.411)

ERA: SU (4.22), FSU (1.76)

Scoring: SU(3.86), FSU (6.36)

Where to Watch

Thursday May 11th, 11 AM ACCN

This article will be updated as FSU moves throughout the ACC Tournament