No. 3 FSU Softball opens ACC Tournament play with win over Syracuse

With post season upon us, Florida State softball is taking on the ACC Tournament. In their first game against Syracuse, Mack Leonard got the start in the circle. In her first inning, Leonard struck out her first two batters before a signal and a ground out. On the flip side, for Syracuse, Lindsey Hendrix sat down all three Seminoles she faced.

In the top of the 2nd, Leonard retuned as the pitcher, but gave up a lead off walk. Two ground outs moved the runner to third base, and with two outs, a single added the first run of the game. Leonard stranded two base runners, after another single, to get out of the inning.

Hendrix tossed another scoreless frame in the 2nd to keep her teams lead, while Makenna Reid entered in relief to shut down the Orange. For the bottom of the 3rd, Josie Muffley started off with a bang. The redshirt senior went yard for her second straight game, tying the runs at 1 a piece.

HELLO JOSIE MUFFLEY‼️‼️‼️‼️



SHE TIES IT UP WITH A SOLO SHOT



ACC Network#Team40 pic.twitter.com/FzatkxuC2g — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 11, 2023

A one out single from Jahni Kerr followed the big blast, but was erased on a caught stealing. With nobody on base, Kalei Harding walked along with Michaela Edenfield. Two runners on, and one in scoring position, Leonard doubled down the line to break the tie and give the ‘Noles the lead.

MACK LEONARD GIVES THE NOLES THE LEAD‼️



ACC Network#Team40 pic.twitter.com/1lOWq9XEyc — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 11, 2023

Reid and Hendrix both went pitch for pitch, keeping the score 3-1 in favor of the Seminoles through the 4th inning. In the bottom of the 5th, Harding singled with one out. A hit by pitch to Edenfield put Leonard in another RBI opportunity. Capitalizing on the chance, she added a single to her day, along with the RBI.

Have yourself a day Mack‼️‼️



Her third RBI extends the lead to 4-1



ACC Network#Team40 pic.twitter.com/35qDfPG2CL — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 11, 2023

After Leonard gave FSU the 4-1 lead, Kathryn Sandercock entered for Reid in the 6th. In her two innings, Sandercock returned all 6 batters she faced as she picked up the save and Makenna Reid claimed the win. FSU took down Syracuse 4-1 and will advance in the ACC Tournament.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

While she got the start in the circle, Mack Leonard had the biggest impact with her bat. 2-3 at the plate, she had 3 RBI, 1 2B, 0 BB, 1 K.

Up next

FSU will face Virginia Tech on Friday May 12th at 11 am on ACCN