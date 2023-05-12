Football:

FSU has the best odds to win the ACC according to Betonlineag; just slightly ahead of defending champ Clemson:

Where does Jordan Travis rank in the post-spring QB power rankings?

OK, hand up: I’ll admit I got too caught up in Florida State hype a couple of months ago. That doesn’t mean I’m off the Florida State bandwagon, because I’m not. I have the Seminoles winning the ACC and getting to the playoff. That said, I will pump the brakes slightly on Jordan Travis. I still love him and believe he can be a top-five QB in the country next season, but I need to make him earn it. (4)

There is growing discontent with the new clock stoppage rule.

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 TE AJ Ia has been offered by Florida State:

On3Sports is projecting FSU to land four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson:

On3Sports is projecting FSU to land four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson



Intel available at On3

Four-star athlete Kylan Fox will be on campus this weekend:

Kylan Fox will be in Tallahassee this weekend

This could end up being a very strong recruiting summer for Florida State.

Other Sports:

Softball’s semifinal against the Virginia Tech Hokies has been moved up due to inclement weather:

Tomorrow's game has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to forecasted inclement weather.

A program first for Men’s Golf:

Alumni:

Imagine if Dalvin Cook had been able to run behind an Alex Atkins coached offensive-line: