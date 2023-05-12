Football:
FSU has the best odds to win the ACC according to Betonlineag; just slightly ahead of defending champ Clemson:
Odds to win the ACC from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/7mdACyTT3W— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 10, 2023
Where does Jordan Travis rank in the post-spring QB power rankings?
OK, hand up: I’ll admit I got too caught up in Florida State hype a couple of months ago. That doesn’t mean I’m off the Florida State bandwagon, because I’m not. I have the Seminoles winning the ACC and getting to the playoff. That said, I will pump the brakes slightly on Jordan Travis. I still love him and believe he can be a top-five QB in the country next season, but I need to make him earn it. (4)
There is growing discontent with the new clock stoppage rule.
Recruiting:
Four-star 2025 TE AJ Ia has been offered by Florida State:
Truly blessed and extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer from Florida State University! #nolefamily @OLuFootball @OLuPerformance @Coach_Frank82 @ChrisWardOL @CoachTonio24_ pic.twitter.com/o35gNNZrdV— Aaron (AJ) Ia (@aj_ia_) May 11, 2023
On3Sports is projecting FSU to land four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson:
On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction in favor of Florida State to land 4-star EDGE Dylan Stephenson— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 10, 2023
Intel (On3+): https://t.co/RNQxVFQJNs pic.twitter.com/dajcDstNZp
Four-star athlete Kylan Fox will be on campus this weekend:
Tally this weekend pic.twitter.com/kUiSDHl3pu— Kylan Fox (@TheKylanFox) May 12, 2023
This could end up being a very strong recruiting summer for Florida State.
Other Sports:
Softball’s semifinal against the Virginia Tech Hokies has been moved up due to inclement weather:
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 11, 2023
Tomorrow's game has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to forecasted inclement weather. https://t.co/phRFXI7t4p
A program first for Men’s Golf:
4️⃣ ‼️— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 11, 2023
A program-record FOUR Noles earned a spot on the 2022-23 All-ACC Men's Golf Team
https://t.co/7TWJm9LAkN#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/bXkV5zpyfB
Alumni:
Imagine if Dalvin Cook had been able to run behind an Alex Atkins coached offensive-line:
Dalvin Cook's @FSUFootball highlights are ridiculous pic.twitter.com/CFK1A8vsbu— ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 11, 2023
Loading comments...