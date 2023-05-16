 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Orange Bowl rematch in the playoffs?

And just like last time Jabrill Peppers wouldn’t be playing in this one either

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Michigan vs Florida State Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

It’s safe to say that Brett McMurphy is high on the Seminoles; he sees a rematch of the 2016 Orange Bowl in this year’s College Football Playoff:

He’s not the only media member that’s feeling the Seminoles.

Johnny Wilson is tied for fourth on ESPN’s list of top ten wide receivers.

This spring, FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans told reporters Wilson was focused on his route running, being consistent with his catches and finishing.

“He’s done a really good job of coming out here with the mindset every day that no matter what happens on the play, I’ll respond the next play,” Dugans said. “He’s done a good job having a short memory, coming back and being a really good football player for us this spring.” — Dinich

Vegasinsider has FSU with the seventh-best odds to win the national championship; just behind LSU and just ahead of Clemson.

It’s not just FSU and Clemson that are unhappy with the ACC’s current deal; reported by Ross Dellenger:

Recruiting:

FSU has offered four-star 2025 safety Tre Fuller:

FSU also offered three-star athlete Ernest Campbell yesterday:

He might be the fastest player in the country:

Other Sports:

A bracket that’s more difficult than expected despite a No.3 overall seed? A Florida State tradition like no other.

It’s the final week of the season as they host Kennesaw State and travel to Louisville for the final series of the season.

Alumni:

Mario Edwards Jr. will be spending his ninth season in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks:

Congratulations to Jacques Patrick:

