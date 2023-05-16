Football:

It’s safe to say that Brett McMurphy is high on the Seminoles; he sees a rematch of the 2016 Orange Bowl in this year’s College Football Playoff:

He’s not the only media member that’s feeling the Seminoles.

Johnny Wilson is tied for fourth on ESPN’s list of top ten wide receivers.

This spring, FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans told reporters Wilson was focused on his route running, being consistent with his catches and finishing. “He’s done a really good job of coming out here with the mindset every day that no matter what happens on the play, I’ll respond the next play,” Dugans said. “He’s done a good job having a short memory, coming back and being a really good football player for us this spring.” — Dinich

Vegasinsider has FSU with the seventh-best odds to win the national championship; just behind LSU and just ahead of Clemson.

It’s not just FSU and Clemson that are unhappy with the ACC’s current deal; reported by Ross Dellenger:

This is accurate.



Though we didn't mention all seven in the story, we did discuss it earlier this morning on the podcast, which should drop soon.https://t.co/ZYP90E7vcj https://t.co/DwrQ74oAdO — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 15, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU has offered four-star 2025 safety Tre Fuller:

FSU also offered three-star athlete Ernest Campbell yesterday:

Blessed to receive a offer from Florida State University aka FSU @CoachAWilson10 @ChuckCantor pic.twitter.com/Kw3anFaANd — Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) May 15, 2023

He might be the fastest player in the country:

2024 Refugio ATH Ernest Campbell runs a blazing unofficial 10.22 100m https://t.co/MQ5Jn2Ias9 pic.twitter.com/nXfNR6HfXY — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) May 12, 2023

Other Sports:

A bracket that’s more difficult than expected despite a No.3 overall seed? A Florida State tradition like no other.

It’s the final week of the season as they host Kennesaw State and travel to Louisville for the final series of the season.

Alumni:

Mario Edwards Jr. will be spending his ninth season in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks:

Seahawks sign veteran DE Mario Edwards Jr.https://t.co/YIXwcxdoGd pic.twitter.com/Wr4AEHIrjQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 15, 2023

Congratulations to Jacques Patrick: