Football:

FSU is ahead of Clemson in these post-spring ACC Power Rankings.

For the first time in his FSU tenure Mike Norvell is consistently inside the top 20 in off-season coaches rankings.

Mike Norvell: I’m sure there aren’t any fans out there who will take note of where Norvell is ranked in relation to another former Florida State coach. Norvell made the biggest jump of any coach this year, climbing 28 spots from No. 47 to No. 19. Feels like too big of a jump for me, considering he’s only had one winning season at FSU, but I get why people are hyped. I know I’m high on the Seminoles in 2023, but I need to see Norvell do it two seasons in a row before buying in fully. 2022 rank: 47 (+28)

Keon Coleman’s commitment sent shockwaves through social media; now the question is how do you defend an offense with dynamic skill players at every position?

There’s a strong argument that the addition of Keon Coleman makes FSU the most dynamic offense in the country and that opinion is coming from outside Tallahassee:

Discipline off the field will result in discipline on the field:

A spring semester in the classroom!



3.0 team GPA

3 on President’s List

13 on Dean’s List#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/DtpkMSMgwV — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 18, 2023

This is the first time in a while that FSU has consistently better preseason odds than all three of its biggest rivals.

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 LB Anthony Sacca has been offered by Florida State:

Other Sports:

FSU opens its title run against Marist tonight at 7pm on ESPN+.

See you at our place #Team40 pic.twitter.com/WSuYC7v4Pp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 18, 2023

Another award for Kathryn Sandercock:

More awards



6⃣ Noles named to NFCA All-Region teams #Team40 pic.twitter.com/Pgrz4KYwY4 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 18, 2023

It’s been a rough season for FSU baseball but they’re hoping to end it on a high note as they travel to Louisville for the final series of the season.

They’ll have to win two straight as they dropped game one to Louisville.

Alumni:

The Vikings have indicated that they’re moving on from Dalvin Cook; so why hasn’t he been released yet?