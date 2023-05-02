Football:

The analysts are higher on FSU than the analytics but both expect FSU to complete for an ACC championship and a potential playoff spot.

With spring practice over Coach Norvell is hitting the links in the Peach Bowl Challenge.

What’s better than another year of eligibility? Another year of eligibility with an NIL deal:

Historically Florida State is good at developing both five-star and three-star recruits.

3-stars: 16/107, 15 percent (7th) 4-stars: 22/116, 19 percent (30th) 5-stars: 16/27, 59.3 percent (10th) Overall draft rate: 54/250, 21.6 percent (8th) The Seminoles cracked the official top 10 in draft rate for both five-stars and three-stars, and those numbers reflected their success in overall draft rate.

FSU leads the way in USAToday’s post-spring ACC power rankings.

The biggest reason for the program’s decline in prior to last season was a leaky front that couldn’t open holes or prevent quarterbacks from getting pounded. That unit appears to be a lot deeper now, and with incumbent quarterback Jordan Travis and receiver Kentron Poitier ready to shine next to star Johnny Wilson. The Seminoles will look to hit the ground running and avoid the early skid that effectively eliminated them from the championship picture in 2022.

Recruiting:

DL target Alex January has official visit schedule set:

FSU could be in the market for a safety and a wide receiver from the transfer portal.

Other Sports:

FSU Track & Field is climbing up the rankings:

FSU Softball is peaking just as spring sports hit championship season:

Alumni:

Congratulations to Jacques Patrick as he gets another shot at the NFL: