Florida State faces Florida once more

The season moves on and Florida State (15-27, 6-18) will have it’s final chance to beat a rival. The ‘Noles have a make up game against #4 Florida (35-10, 14-7) in Jacksonville at 121 Financial Ballpark. In both games against the Gators this year FSU has gotten out to a lead before a big eighth inning ceded the lead and eventually the game. Both these teams are largely the same versions of the ones that met earlier in the year so Florida is definitely the favorite but to FSU’s credit they haven’t given up. Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?) this game is not televised but the radio broadcast should work so it’ll be a bit of a throwback for listeners.

How to watch and starting pitchers

Tuesday 6:00

Listen: Seminoles Radio Network

FSU: TBA

Florida: TBA

Up Next: Florida State hosts a solid Mercer team for the weekend with game one slated for Friday at 6.