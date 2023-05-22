Noles News: Does FSU have a top 5 offense heading into 2023?

Recruiting

Where is Home? Let me know… pic.twitter.com/YpsrVV5s0U — LJ McCray (@LJMcCray11) May 20, 2023

Atlantic 2024 LB Jayden Parrish (FSU commit) with the stop on the goal line

⁦@JaydenParrish_7⁩ pic.twitter.com/a9IyPfwgtV — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) May 20, 2023

Since arriving in the US in 2020, I have had the opportunity to build relationships with many incredible programs from across the country. However, to ensure I’m making the right decision for my future, these are the schools I’ll be communicating with moving forward. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/FMmoMLC0n4 — Jason Zandamela (@JasonZandamela) May 22, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Does Florida State Seminoles football have a top 10 offense heading into 2023? Top 5? Top 3? With firepower across the board evidenced by a player from each position group ranked in the top 10 of PFF’s highest-graded returning players this season (quarterback Jordan Travis at No. 1, running back Trey Benson at No. 7, wide receiver Johnny Wilson at No. 7, tight end Jaheim Bell at No. 9, offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers at No. 10), it’s hard to not expect FSU’s offense being amongst the country’s best.

Florida State has a top __ offense in College Football: pic.twitter.com/kwpKYMKMdD — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 21, 2023

CBS Sports took a stab at ranking the top coaches in college football — after dropping the 69-26 ranked coaches, it released its top 25, with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell checking in at No. 19:

Baseball

Florida State baseball wrapped up its 2023 season on a high note, winning Game 3 and by extension, the series against the Louisville Cardinals — an accomplishment given the struggles of the team this season.

Softball

Dominance



Kat needed just 59 pitches for the perfect game, and not one of those pitches went out of the infield #Team40 pic.twitter.com/04JYequvRk — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 21, 2023

All Sports

Florida State junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc will open as the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship, which starts today:

Cornut-Chauvinc led Florida State with 16 dual wins this spring while playing at No. 1. With 11 wins over nationally ranked opponents, Cornut-Chauvinc anchored Florida State’s singles lineup and ascended as high as No. 2 in the national singles rankings, earning the highest singles ranking in program history. Cornut-Chauvinc was a unanimous All-ACC first-team selection for singles and earned third-team all-conference honors for doubles alongside Joshua Dous-Karpenschif. This will be Cornut-Chauvinc’s first individual appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

FSU women’s golf, currently sitting at fifth in the standings, has advanced to the fourth and final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona:

Florida State’s fifth place finish is the best three-round finish in program history at the NCAA Championship Finals after finishing in sixth place in 2022. The Seminoles are just one of five teams along with Stanford, LSU, Texas and South Carolina to advance to the fourth and final stroke play round in each of the last three season. Florida State has finished in the top 12 of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship Finals in each of the last five tournaments (T12th, 2018; 12th, 2019; 8th, 2020; 6th, 2022; 5th, 2023). Senior Charlotte Heath is in a tie for sixth place in the individual standings with a three-round total of 5 under par 211. She carded a 3 under par score of 69 in Sunday’s third round. Heath tied her tournament best with five birdies in the third round to raise her total to 13 birdies in the first three rounds of the championship. She carded a birdie on her third hole of the round to go under par and stayed under par for the remainder of the round. Heath earned birdies on three of her first nine and two of her final six holes. Freshman Lottie Woad carded an even par 72 and is through the first three rounds with an even par score of 216. She is in a tie for 25th place in the individual standings. Woad carded two birdies and 17 holes at par or better in Sunday. She was 2 under par with two birdies on her final six holes of the round. Woad was named as one of 10 finalists for the National Freshman of the Year awarded by the WGCA.

Meanwhile, FSU golf alum Brooks Koepka continues to etch his name into the PGA history books, winning his fifth major on Sunday: