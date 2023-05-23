Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 LB Gavin Nix visited Florida State this past weekend:

247Sports updated its rankings and FSU commitments and targets saw some slight changes.

Football:

Matt Baker says that FSU has built a championship roster through the portal; can they execute?

The poker chips at the check-in table at Florida State coach Mike Norvell’s speaking stop Sunday felt like a fitting symbol for his fourth season with the Seminoles. FSU is all in. “This is a team that should be talked about,” Norvell said an interview with a small group of reporters before the Seminole Boosters On Tour event at the Tampa Marriott Water Street. “What we do with that, it’s on us.”

Mike Norvell has added another off-field coach to the roster:

Florida State is expected to hire veteran NFL assistant Anthony Midget in an off-field role, sources tell @on3sports.



Midget, a Florida native and former Virginia Tech All-American DB, previously worked in college as a DB coach at Penn State and DC at Georgia State.… pic.twitter.com/wAUrfrsbNx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 22, 2023

Mike Norvell says the time for FSU to ascend is now.

The ACC hit a revenue record in the 2021-2022 athletic calendar.

Other Sports:

All set for a fun weekend at The Plex #Team40 | @Visit_Tally pic.twitter.com/Ol0IFyFw8P — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 22, 2023

It’s going to be packed on Thursday night in Tallahassee:

The record of a 5 minute @FSU_Softball sellout has been broken. It took 1 minute. #GoNoles — Jonathan DeMott (@jd_noles) May 22, 2023

It’s not all bad news for FSU Baseball as two Seminoles have earned All-ACC honors.

One step closer for Women’s Golf:

ONTO MATCH PLAY



Florida State secures a 6th place finish in the stroke play standings to move onto the NCAA Match Play Championship



The #Noles will verse Wake Forest in the Quarterfinals tomorrow morning.#NCAAgolf | #GoNoles | @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/Yl3JqTdPTX — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 23, 2023

Alumni:

Taylor Walls has been excellent for the first-place Tampa Bay Rays but even he has been a little surprised by his success.