 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Does FSU have a championship roster?

Softball gets ready for primetime TV

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 15 Florida State Garnet &amp; Gold Spring Showcase Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 LB Gavin Nix visited Florida State this past weekend:

247Sports updated its rankings and FSU commitments and targets saw some slight changes.

Football:

Matt Baker says that FSU has built a championship roster through the portal; can they execute?

The poker chips at the check-in table at Florida State coach Mike Norvell’s speaking stop Sunday felt like a fitting symbol for his fourth season with the Seminoles.

FSU is all in.

“This is a team that should be talked about,” Norvell said an interview with a small group of reporters before the Seminole Boosters On Tour event at the Tampa Marriott Water Street. “What we do with that, it’s on us.”

Mike Norvell has added another off-field coach to the roster:

Mike Norvell says the time for FSU to ascend is now.

The ACC hit a revenue record in the 2021-2022 athletic calendar.

Other Sports:

It’s going to be packed on Thursday night in Tallahassee:

It’s not all bad news for FSU Baseball as two Seminoles have earned All-ACC honors.

One step closer for Women’s Golf:

Alumni:

Taylor Walls has been excellent for the first-place Tampa Bay Rays but even he has been a little surprised by his success.

“I mean, how is it not a surprise for everyone?” Walls said. “Like, I surprise myself sometimes. It’s not saying I’m doing things I’ve never done before, but at this level it is. So I wouldn’t say that it’s not a surprise.

“I can’t be mad at people for assuming I’m this type of player when I had 500 at-bats last year, and that’s who I was before. But I think it’s more so of not understanding that players grow, players figure things out, they become better players within themselves through experience.”

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...