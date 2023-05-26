Other Sports:
Team 40 dominated Georgia last night in a 8-1 victory; they can clinch their ticket to the World Series tonight at 8pm on ESPN.
GAME ONE IS OURS‼️‼️‼️#Team40 pic.twitter.com/skNKTWYIDP— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 26, 2023
Football:
FSU’s offense was one of only six offenses to do this:
Only teams that finished in the top 25 last year in yards/dropback, yards/designed run and successful play rate:— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 25, 2023
UCLA
Georgia
USC
Ohio St
Michigan
Florida State
They were top 15 in F+ and top 10 in FEI rankings and now that same offense has added Jaheim Bell and Keon Coleman to the offense.
Expect more consistency in the 5 to 15 yard range of the passing offense with the addition of these two.
The Grant of Rights deal is ironclad; if it weren’t FSU would be gone already.
Who was more impressive in this clip; Jared Verse or Fabien Lovett?
Florida State DE 5 Jared Verse’s tape vs. LSU was the best individual effort I saw from an EDGE in a single game all of last season. I can’t wait to see what he has in store as an encore in 2023! pic.twitter.com/mItVe5eKgj— Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 25, 2023
Recruiting:
Four-star 2025 RB Alvin Henderson will be visiting FSU during the second weekend of June; he’s a priority target and would be a tough pull out of Alabama but FSU is making a push.
June and July have become the most successful HS recruiting months of the Norvell regime; here’s why.
Alumni:
It’s awesome to see Graham Gano still crushing it in the NFL:
Played football with my friends today. Today was a good day. Today was also windy. Just incase you are wondering, they put me in the red jersey because they are afraid I will hit people too hard…or bc I’m not supposed to be hit. One of the two . pic.twitter.com/qF3KzEstio— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) May 25, 2023
McKenzie Milton is on his way to becoming a college football coach:
Welcome to Rocky Top @McKenzieMil10— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) May 25, 2023
Story ➡️ https://t.co/wlZ5UZSgtv#GBO pic.twitter.com/0t81rtJrWi
