Other Sports:

Team 40 dominated Georgia last night in a 8-1 victory; they can clinch their ticket to the World Series tonight at 8pm on ESPN.

Football:

FSU’s offense was one of only six offenses to do this:

Only teams that finished in the top 25 last year in yards/dropback, yards/designed run and successful play rate:



UCLA

Georgia

USC

Ohio St

Michigan

— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 25, 2023

They were top 15 in F+ and top 10 in FEI rankings and now that same offense has added Jaheim Bell and Keon Coleman to the offense.

Expect more consistency in the 5 to 15 yard range of the passing offense with the addition of these two.

The Grant of Rights deal is ironclad; if it weren’t FSU would be gone already.

Who was more impressive in this clip; Jared Verse or Fabien Lovett?

Florida State DE 5 Jared Verse's tape vs. LSU was the best individual effort I saw from an EDGE in a single game all of last season. I can't wait to see what he has in store as an encore in 2023!

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 RB Alvin Henderson will be visiting FSU during the second weekend of June; he’s a priority target and would be a tough pull out of Alabama but FSU is making a push.

June and July have become the most successful HS recruiting months of the Norvell regime; here’s why.

Alumni:

It’s awesome to see Graham Gano still crushing it in the NFL:

Played football with my friends today. Today was a good day. Today was also windy. Just incase you are wondering, they put me in the red jersey because they are afraid I will hit people too hard…or bc I'm not supposed to be hit. One of the two .

McKenzie Milton is on his way to becoming a college football coach: