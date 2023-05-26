 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Softball can punch its ticket to the World Series tonight at 8pm on ESPN

FSU’s elite offense from 2022 can still get better

By LastNoleofKrypton
Peyton Barber-Tomahawknation

Other Sports:

Team 40 dominated Georgia last night in a 8-1 victory; they can clinch their ticket to the World Series tonight at 8pm on ESPN.

Football:

FSU’s offense was one of only six offenses to do this:

They were top 15 in F+ and top 10 in FEI rankings and now that same offense has added Jaheim Bell and Keon Coleman to the offense.

Expect more consistency in the 5 to 15 yard range of the passing offense with the addition of these two.

The Grant of Rights deal is ironclad; if it weren’t FSU would be gone already.

Who was more impressive in this clip; Jared Verse or Fabien Lovett?

Recruiting:

Four-star 2025 RB Alvin Henderson will be visiting FSU during the second weekend of June; he’s a priority target and would be a tough pull out of Alabama but FSU is making a push.

June and July have become the most successful HS recruiting months of the Norvell regime; here’s why.

Alumni:

It’s awesome to see Graham Gano still crushing it in the NFL:

McKenzie Milton is on his way to becoming a college football coach:

