Football:

The boys are back in town including the newest enrollees; wide receiver transfer Keon Coleman and four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson:

With the rest of the 2023 Seminoles finally on campus; summer workouts can start in earnest.

Trey Benson has a new NIL deal. As the most productive, returning back in the ACC Surcheros Fresh Mex is hitching its wagon to Trey for the 2023 season.

Can FSU play with two football this fall? Having a lot of mouths to feed is a good problem any coach would love to have.

All aboard the Florida State hype train:

2022 FLORIDA STATE STAT PROFILE:



* Offense only finished 33rd in SP+ because of early-season mediocrity. It ignited after the October bye week.



* Defense actually improved by more and returns a ton. Killer pass rush.



* FSU always won the big-play battle. pic.twitter.com/9y57Lo2LUp — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 29, 2023

Florida State and LSU bolstered their rosters through the portal this offseason.

You only have to wait one more year for the return of NCAA football.

Recruiting:

Luke Kromenhoek won’t be the only FSU commitment competing at the Elite11:

Other Sports:

Florida State’s first foe in the College World Series is a familiar face from the Big 12.

FSU has advanced to match play at the NCAA Championships: