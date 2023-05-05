Football:

ESPN released its post-spring power rankings and it has FSU at a lofty No. 3 overall.

Post-spring outlook: Florida State believes quarterback Jordan Travis is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, and coach Mike Norvell added a couple of key pieces to give him more options this season. Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Division II Shorter) are big upgrades at tight end. Receiver Kentron Poitier seems ready to break out and freshman Vandrevius Jacobs is another budding star on the perimeter. Braden Fiske, a Western Michigan transfer, and edge rusher Patrick Payton performed well in the spring, which should be big for a defensive line that already includes star pass-rusher Jared Verse.

When the college football playoff expands there will be tripleheaders on New Year’s Day.

David Cobb says that Duke will upset Clemson in the opener and that FSU will win the ACC Championship game.

Another PFF top ten list featuring a prominent FSU player:

Highest graded returning Wide Receivers pic.twitter.com/Xpp3Lgp41n — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2023

The first of many watch lists announcements for Jared Verse this off-season:

More preseason recognition for @JaredVerse1, who has been named one of 42 candidates for the Lott IMPACT Trophy



: https://t.co/zDKn8QQ1kV#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/4byJnxI3AN — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 4, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU is hosting two very important transfer targets this weekend. Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman and former UAB safety Jaylen Key:

I will be at Florida state this weekend pic.twitter.com/WCTrddE2iB — (@keoncoleman6) May 4, 2023

I Will Be In Tallahassee Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hgp7F27Z5H — Jaylen Key (@Jaylen_Key) May 4, 2023

Other Sports:

Team 40 will be home this weekend:

FSU Baseball is hosting a three-game set with Mercer University