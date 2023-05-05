 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: ESPN ranks FSU No. 3 in its post-spring power rankings

FSU is hosting two important transfer targets this weekend

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

ESPN released its post-spring power rankings and it has FSU at a lofty No. 3 overall.

Post-spring outlook: Florida State believes quarterback Jordan Travis is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, and coach Mike Norvell added a couple of key pieces to give him more options this season. Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Division II Shorter) are big upgrades at tight end. Receiver Kentron Poitier seems ready to break out and freshman Vandrevius Jacobs is another budding star on the perimeter. Braden Fiske, a Western Michigan transfer, and edge rusher Patrick Payton performed well in the spring, which should be big for a defensive line that already includes star pass-rusher Jared Verse.

When the college football playoff expands there will be tripleheaders on New Year’s Day.

David Cobb says that Duke will upset Clemson in the opener and that FSU will win the ACC Championship game.

Another PFF top ten list featuring a prominent FSU player:

The first of many watch lists announcements for Jared Verse this off-season:

Recruiting:

FSU is hosting two very important transfer targets this weekend. Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman and former UAB safety Jaylen Key:

Other Sports:

Team 40 will be home this weekend:

FSU Baseball is hosting a three-game set with Mercer University

