Florida State football, recruiting news: Who are the four best FSU quarterbacks of all-time?

Five-Star CB Charles Lester III visits FSU this weekend.

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Cheez-It Bowl

Football:

As part of our Monday Mount Rushmore series we will be polling and evaluating the four best FSU players at each position historically; so of course we started with the most talked about position in American sports: quarterback.

Now is a perfect to get ready to support the Seminoles on the road:

ESPN has FSU’s defense being a top ten defense in 2023.

Among the transfers Florida State signed who should make an immediate impact is cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, a second-team All-ACC selection at Virginia a year ago. He should help a secondary that made strides, ranking No. 4 in the nation in pass defense. Florida State led the ACC in defense last season and ranked in the top 15 nationally, but it’s not hard to project this unit as one of the most dominant headed into 2013.

Recruiting:

Five-Star CB Charles Lester III will be visiting FSU this weekend and if you want to know how high he is on FSU just look at the first tweet on his profile:

2026 athlete Kaj Baker was impressive at FSU’s camp this past weekend and now he has a scholarship offer to Florida State:

Other Sports:

Florida State has added another talented arm from the Transfer Portal; Link has his work cut out for him and has been very aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason.

Welcome to Florida State, Addie Todd:

Everything school:

Alumni;

Brian Burns has worn 99 his entire career until now:

