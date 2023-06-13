Football:

As part of our Monday Mount Rushmore series we will be polling and evaluating the four best FSU players at each position historically; so of course we started with the most talked about position in American sports: quarterback.

ICYMI: @SeminoleBooster members can now request tickets from the @FSUFootball allotment for this year's away games #NolesOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/T3neypsx1e — FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) June 12, 2023

ESPN has FSU’s defense being a top ten defense in 2023.

Among the transfers Florida State signed who should make an immediate impact is cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, a second-team All-ACC selection at Virginia a year ago. He should help a secondary that made strides, ranking No. 4 in the nation in pass defense. Florida State led the ACC in defense last season and ranked in the top 15 nationally, but it’s not hard to project this unit as one of the most dominant headed into 2013.

Recruiting:

Five-Star CB Charles Lester III will be visiting FSU this weekend and if you want to know how high he is on FSU just look at the first tweet on his profile:

official visit FSU june 16-18 @FSUFootball — 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) June 12, 2023

2026 athlete Kaj Baker was impressive at FSU’s camp this past weekend and now he has a scholarship offer to Florida State:

I’m extremely blessed to receive a offer from coach Norville and Florida State University @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell @CoachYACJohnson pic.twitter.com/dJo56JXJkg — Kaj Nitro Baker (@NitroKaj) June 12, 2023

Other Sports:

Florida State has added another talented arm from the Transfer Portal; Link has his work cut out for him and has been very aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason.

Welcome to Florida State, Addie Todd:

Getting a good one



The Noles have added goalkeeper Addie Todd to the 2023 squad



https://t.co/R4lZFHTwg5#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RmVGmnmnhe — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) June 12, 2023

