“I just love the place, I love the people of Tallahassee:” Newcomer interviews with Dylan Brown-Turner, KJ Sampson, Ashlynd Barker, Andre’ Otto

Another day, another round of interviews with the newest Florida State Seminoles.

Linebacker Blake Nichelson and defensive backs Edwin Joseph, Conrad Hussey and Ja’Bril Rawls, as well as running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and wide receivers Goldie Lawerence, Destyn Hill and Keon Coleman have all taken their turns at the podium and on Thursday, linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner, defensive lineman KJ Sampson, safety Ashlynd Barker and offensive lineman Andre’ Otto were up to talk about their early impressions of Florida State.

Linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner

Consensus three-star prospect…totaled 151 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, with one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games at South Oak Cliff…helped Bears win back-to-back 5A-2 state championships and become the first Dallas team with consecutive state titles…compiled 120 tackles, 3.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, one interception and one forced fumble his senior season…anchored defense that held opponents to average of 230.8 total yards and 15.6 points per game…led South Oak Cliff to 13-3 record and perfect run through state playoff bracket…played only three games of junior season with injury…finished with 31 tackles, including 2.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, prior to injury.

Defensive lineman KJ Sampson

Consensus four-star recruit rated as No. 5 prospect in North Carolina, 29th among all defensive linemen nationally and country’s No. 186 prospect by 247Sports…ranked No. 7 in North Carolina and No. 13 defensive tackle in the nation by ESPN…220th in ESPN300…ranked No. 8 in North Carolina, No. 24 nationally at his position and No. 186 overall in the country by On3…tabbed 13th in state and 19th overall among defensive tackles by Rivals…recorded 255 tackles, including 47.0 for loss with 31.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in his prep career…selected to play in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following senior season…named NC Prep’s Defensive Player of the Year…helped lead New Bern to perfect 16-0 season and 4A state championship in 2022…made 96 tackles, including 23.0 for loss with 18.0 sacks during state title season…recorded 62 tackles, 12.0 for loss with 7.0 sacks, in eight games his junior year, helping Bears to 10 wins and second round of state playoffs…also played basketball for New Bern.

Safety Ashlynd Barker

Transfer from Iowa Western after redshirting 2022 season…played on team that won NJCAA national championship with 31-0 shutout win over Hutchinson…credited with 22 tackles and three pass breakups in nine games his senior season at Northside…recorded nine tackles, one interception and two pass breakups while being limited to four games during junior campaign…appeared in nine games his sophomore season and registered 26 tackles, 1.0 for loss, one interception and five pass breakups…also played basketball at Northside…averaged 16.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game his senior year while helping lead Patriots to AAAAA state playoffs.

Offensive lineman Andre’ Otto