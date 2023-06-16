Recruiting:
FSU will host multiple five-star recruits this weekend. Five-star CB Charles Lester III (uncommitted) and Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) lead the pack.
Four-star QB Luke Kromenhoek has been impressive at the Elite 11 so far:
FSU commit Luke Kromenhoek creating plenty of buzz at the Elite 11 Finals.
FSU has offered 2025 offensive tackle Will Black:
FSU has offered 2025 offensive tackle Will Black
Football:
FSU’s Board of Trustees has approved the funding for the Football only facility.
Phil Steele put Jared Verse and Johnny Wilson on his pre-season All-American team:
Phil Steele put Jared Verse and Johnny Wilson on his preseason All-Americans and All-ACC projections
Single game tickets are now available for purchase for various FSU games this fall:
Single game tickets are now available for purchase for various FSU games this fall
The newcomers are already in love with Tallahassee.
Thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of former FSU Defensive Ends coach Brad Lawing.
Other Sports:
Team 40 was special:
Team 40 was special
Congratulations to these four Seminoles on All-American honors from Golfweek:
!— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 15, 2023
We have 4️⃣ @golfweek All-Americans!
We have 4 Golfweek All-Americans
It’s been a busy week for FSU Baseball in the portal; catch-up here.
Alumni:
Dalvin Cook has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins but he is in no rush to find a new team; he wants the right fit and the right value.
Cook is open to either a one- or multi-year deal, per Pelissero, but is determined to remain among the higher-paid RBs in the game.
“There were scenarios, all the way through the process,” Pelissero said of Cook’s negotiations with Minnesota, “in which the Vikings would’ve brought back Dalvin Cook. ... Cook got to a point where he did not want to take a restructure — he was truly, never actually offered a pay cut. But he was not going to restructure his contract with the Vikings, nor was he going to restructure his contract to facilitate a trade.”
