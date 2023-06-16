Recruiting:

FSU will host multiple five-star recruits this weekend. Five-star CB Charles Lester III (uncommitted) and Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) lead the pack.

Four-star QB Luke Kromenhoek has been impressive at the Elite 11 so far:

FSU commit Luke Kromenhoek creating plenty of buzz at the @Elite11 Finals. pic.twitter.com/UXWqixSnRp — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) June 15, 2023

FSU has offered 2025 offensive tackle Will Black:

Football:

FSU’s Board of Trustees has approved the funding for the Football only facility.

Phil Steele put Jared Verse and Johnny Wilson on his pre-season All-American team:

Single game tickets are now available for purchase for various FSU games this fall:

The newcomers are already in love with Tallahassee.

Thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of former FSU Defensive Ends coach Brad Lawing.

Other Sports:

Team 40 was special:

All the s together#Team40 was special pic.twitter.com/sr3IufkAev — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 15, 2023

Congratulations to these four Seminoles on All-American honors from Golfweek:

It’s been a busy week for FSU Baseball in the portal; catch-up here.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins but he is in no rush to find a new team; he wants the right fit and the right value.