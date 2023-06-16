 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU to host multiple 5-star recruits this weekend

Former FSU DE Coach Brad Lawing has unfortunately passed away

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida at Florida State Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting:

FSU will host multiple five-star recruits this weekend. Five-star CB Charles Lester III (uncommitted) and Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) lead the pack.

Four-star QB Luke Kromenhoek has been impressive at the Elite 11 so far:

FSU has offered 2025 offensive tackle Will Black:

Football:

FSU’s Board of Trustees has approved the funding for the Football only facility.

Phil Steele put Jared Verse and Johnny Wilson on his pre-season All-American team:

Single game tickets are now available for purchase for various FSU games this fall:

The newcomers are already in love with Tallahassee.

Thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of former FSU Defensive Ends coach Brad Lawing.

Other Sports:

Team 40 was special:

Congratulations to these four Seminoles on All-American honors from Golfweek:

It’s been a busy week for FSU Baseball in the portal; catch-up here.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins but he is in no rush to find a new team; he wants the right fit and the right value.

Cook is open to either a one- or multi-year deal, per Pelissero, but is determined to remain among the higher-paid RBs in the game.

“There were scenarios, all the way through the process,” Pelissero said of Cook’s negotiations with Minnesota, “in which the Vikings would’ve brought back Dalvin Cook. ... Cook got to a point where he did not want to take a restructure — he was truly, never actually offered a pay cut. But he was not going to restructure his contract with the Vikings, nor was he going to restructure his contract to facilitate a trade.”

