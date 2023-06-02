Football:

Led by QB1 FSU has 15 All-ACC selections on Athlon’s preseason All-ACC team:

A familiar face says FSU can make a College Football Playoff statement in September:

By a small margin FSU has the best odds to win the ACC just ahead of Clemson.

For the first time since 2017, the ACC preseason favorite is not named Clemson. Instead Florida State rides last year’s late momentum and a bevy of returning starters to frontrunner status, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The shift comes as the conference scraps its old divisional structure. In its place, the league will pit the two teams with the best league record against each other in the conference title game.

The other games will be entertaining but Florida State vs. LSU is clearly the prize of the week 1 schedule.

These teams played a thriller last season in New Orleans (won by the Seminoles) that actually wound up launching renaissance seasons for both programs. This time, both come in with massive expectations. I’d expect a much cleaner game than that 2022 matchup, but I hope it’s just as fun.

Recruiting:

Four-star 2024 RB Christian Clark is one of the best pass catchers in the country and he has a final five:

And he’ll be on campus this weekend along with a few others as June recruiting starts to really heat up.

Elite 2025 LB Noah Mikhail has been offered by Florida State:

FSU also offered offensive tackle Hayden Gunter:

Other Sports:

Michaela Edenfield opened the CWS with a bomb and it was all FSU from there as they beat Oklahoma State in game 1 of the double-elimination round-robin format via run rule:

Baseball got some good news from the transfer portal.