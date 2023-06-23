Recruiting:

FSU is set to host at least a dozen blue-chip recruits this weekend led by Five-Star TE commitment Landen Thomas. And that’s just the official visitors; you never know who might decide to pop up.

Daniels is maybe FSU’s top OL on its board.

Five-Star CB target Charles Lester III will not be visiting UGA this weekend due to personal reasons; unless plans change FSU will have been the last school he visited before his July commitment:

due to personal issues i will not take an OV to University of Georgia this weekend! still go Dawgs ! — 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) June 22, 2023

Football:

FSU’s offense was very good in 2022 but the consistency was not at a championship level; what does it need to do in 2023 to get there?

The offseason grind continues as fall camp is just a few weeks away:

Chip Patterson of CBSSports sees Clemson and FSU as clear favorites in the ACC but who’s on top?

What would an All-ACC team look like if you could only select a maximum of two players from each program? Fairly interesting. (TheAthletic)

Other Sports:

The ACC Rookie of the Year resides in Tallahassee:

A huge congrats to Dajaz DeFrand for being named ’ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LW7Cj38o1A — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 22, 2023

FSU sets the standard in the ACC in soccer; everyone else is playing for second:

Alumni:

Thoughts and prayers with Deion Sanders as he is undergoing major surgery to remove blood clots.