Recruiting:
FSU is set to host at least a dozen blue-chip recruits this weekend led by Five-Star TE commitment Landen Thomas. And that’s just the official visitors; you never know who might decide to pop up.
I will at Florida state this weekend #noles @Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins @ChadSimmons_ @On3Recruits @TheOfficialPFFB @RyanWrightRNG @RyanBartow @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/DFwOcgRuxo— JDaniels (@Jon_Daniels74) June 22, 2023
Daniels is maybe FSU’s top OL on its board.
Five-Star CB target Charles Lester III will not be visiting UGA this weekend due to personal reasons; unless plans change FSU will have been the last school he visited before his July commitment:
due to personal issues i will not take an OV to University of Georgia this weekend! still go Dawgs !— 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) June 22, 2023
Football:
FSU’s offense was very good in 2022 but the consistency was not at a championship level; what does it need to do in 2023 to get there?
The offseason grind continues as fall camp is just a few weeks away:
Continuing to CLIMB through our WORK#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/8onbsuVpC8— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 22, 2023
Chip Patterson of CBSSports sees Clemson and FSU as clear favorites in the ACC but who’s on top?
What would an All-ACC team look like if you could only select a maximum of two players from each program? Fairly interesting. (TheAthletic)
Other Sports:
The ACC Rookie of the Year resides in Tallahassee:
A huge congrats to Dajaz DeFrand for being named ’ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LW7Cj38o1A— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 22, 2023
FSU sets the standard in the ACC in soccer; everyone else is playing for second:
The (Garnet and) Gold Standard! pic.twitter.com/QYYqC7sXY5— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) June 22, 2023
Alumni:
Thoughts and prayers with Deion Sanders as he is undergoing major surgery to remove blood clots.
Loading comments...