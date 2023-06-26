Noles News: All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

Recruiting

2025 four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford out of Vero Beach received a Florida State offer over the weekend. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound prospect is considered the No. 12 linebacker in his class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings and also holds offers from the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, UCF Knights, Tennessee Volunteers, West Virginia Mountaineers and Penn State Nittany Lions, amongst others:

ICYMI: 2024 four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray out of Mainland High in Daytona Beach released his top five schools, consisting of the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles. The 6-foot-6 lineman is considered the No. 15 player at his position in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Team Composite.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the co-favorite to win the ACC Championship.

It has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Vegas Pick: LSU -2.5 Last matchup: FSU win, 24-23

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Vegas Pick: Clemson -2.5 Last matchup: Clemson win, 34-28

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Vegas Pick: FSU -16.5 Last matchup: FSU win, 45-3

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators

Vegas Pick: FSU -9.5 Last matchup: FSU win, 45-38

New headshots ✅

New season pic.twitter.com/Y7mqZj69UV — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 24, 2023

Florida State volleyball has announced its 2023 schedule:

The Seminoles return four players who have garnered All-ACC accolades, including junior middle blocker Khori Louis, junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig, sophomore outside hitter Audrey Rothman and junior libero Emery Dupes. Among the team’s key additions this off-season is Oregon transfer middle blocker Kiari Robey, a junior who recorded 156 kills and a team-leading 107 blocks last year. Florida State begins its 2023 campaign in Athens, Ga. – playing in Georgia’s home tournament from Aug. 25-27 against Western Carolina (Aug. 25), Georgia (Aug. 26) and UConn (Aug. 27). The Seminole Invitational returns to Tallahassee as FSU hosts SMU on Friday, Sept. 1, as well as Auburn on Sunday, Sept. 3. FSU turns around and heads on the road to battle Samford on Sept. 4 in Birmingham, Ala. The non-conference slate continues with a tournament at soon-to-be Big 12 member UCF, taking on the Knights in Orlando on Sept. 7. FSU also faces North Texas in Orlando on Sept. 8. The Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown continues with the 77th meeting between Florida and Florida State, this time at Tully Gym, on Sept. 12. The Seminoles wind down the pre-season portion of their schedule in a tournament hosted by TCU in Dallas, Texas, from Sept. 15-16 against TCU (Sept. 15) and Hawaii (Sept. 16). FSU then hosts North Florida on Sept. 19, and has a late-season home match vs. Chicago State on Nov. 17. The ACC, which has emerged as one of the nation’s top volleyball conferences, includes several quality opponents for the upcoming season. National semifinalist Pitt heads to FSU on Friday, Nov. 3, while rival Miami comes to Tallahassee on Sunday, Nov. 12. The conference home slate also includes North Carolina (Sept. 29), Duke (Oct. 1), NC State (Oct. 8), Boston College (Oct. 20), Syracuse (Oct. 22), Virginia (Nov. 5) and a regular-season finale vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 25). FSU goes on the road against some difficult conference competition, including Virginia Tech (Sept. 22), Wake Forest (Sept. 24), Miami (Oct. 4), Georgia Tech (Oct. 13), Clemson (Oct. 15), national runner-up Louisville (Oct. 27), Notre Dame (Oct. 29), Syracuse (Nov. 10) and North Carolina (Nov. 19).

FSU golf alum John Pak secured his first professional victory on Sunday afternoon with a win at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open:

It was Pak’s second event played on PGA TOUR Canada, as he impressively closed out the tournament with his best round at 63. The Scotch Plains, N.J., native delivered eight birdies on Sunday, including a crucial one on the 17th hole when he drilled a manageable putt to increase his lead to four strokes. Pak produced the best career in Florida State golf history from 2017-21, ending his stay in Tallahassee with eight tournament wins to tie for the most in the program. His senior year was a fitting one where he was crowned as the consensus national player of the year, winning the Jack Nicklaus Award, the Ben Hogan Award and the Fred Haskins Award. Pak finished first in the inaugural PGA TOUR University Class that year. He is the only Seminole to earn first-team All-America honors twice in their career, doing it in 2019 and 2021. Of the four single-season scoring averages in the 60s in the FSU record books, Pak owns three of them.