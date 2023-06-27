 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news:The best receiver in Florida State history is?

FSU’s heavy recruiting in June is likely to pay dividends in July

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Florida State vs Georgia Tech Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

The four best receivers in FSU history are? I instantly thought of Peter Warrick and Fred Biletnikoff; after that it starts to get hard.

A lot of pundits are feeling the Seminoles but to be the man you have to beat the man and the man in the ACC is still unfortunately Clemson:

Patience and stability is paying off for FSU fans:

Mike Norvell joined Greg McElroy’s radio show to discuss if FSU is ready to take the next step.

Recruiting:

FSU has vaulted into Jalewis Solomon’s top five:

Don’t be concerned by the lack of the ‘commit flurry’; the work FSU did the last two weekends will pay dividends in July.

Four-star WR target Elijah Moore also has a July commitment date of July 4th; he’s deciding between FSU and Ohio State.

Other Sports:

Welcome back to Tallahassee Micah Posey:

She’ll still be leading the Seminoles but Coach Wyckoff has new item on her plate:

Alumni:

Deion Sanders had successful surgery to remove blood clots in his legs.

Pro Noles; John Pak secured his first PGA tour victory this past Sunday:

