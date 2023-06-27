Football:

The four best receivers in FSU history are? I instantly thought of Peter Warrick and Fred Biletnikoff; after that it starts to get hard.

A lot of pundits are feeling the Seminoles but to be the man you have to beat the man and the man in the ACC is still unfortunately Clemson:

Patience and stability is paying off for FSU fans:

The rise of @FSUFootball is a great lesson for college football -- patience and alignment will breed success in today's game.



We all live in a "win-now" world, but having patience and conviction will pay off.



Most importantly, programs need alignment from the top to bottom to… pic.twitter.com/LDhfBMWKXW — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) June 26, 2023

Mike Norvell joined Greg McElroy’s radio show to discuss if FSU is ready to take the next step.

Recruiting:

FSU has vaulted into Jalewis Solomon’s top five:

Don’t be concerned by the lack of the ‘commit flurry’; the work FSU did the last two weekends will pay dividends in July.

Good afternoon! First off I just want to thank each and every coach who recruited me throughout this process. This entire process felt like a dream come true. With that being said I want to announce that I will be committing on July 1st. More details will be released. — Ricky Knight III 4⭐️ ATH (@Knight6Ricky) June 26, 2023

Four-star WR target Elijah Moore also has a July commitment date of July 4th; he’s deciding between FSU and Ohio State.

Other Sports:

Welcome back to Tallahassee Micah Posey:





Thrilled to have Micah Posey in Garnet & Gold as our newest pitching coach!



https://t.co/k2SYil4ExC@posethehose | #Noles pic.twitter.com/5KInysW8gL — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 26, 2023

She’ll still be leading the Seminoles but Coach Wyckoff has new item on her plate:

A honor for Coach Brooke!



In addition to her coaching responsibilities, she will begin a one-year term as one of 12 voting members on the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee!



https://t.co/63a2ytJMcH#NoleFAM | @CoachBrookeFSU pic.twitter.com/ChWZleiISF — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) June 26, 2023

Alumni:

Deion Sanders had successful surgery to remove blood clots in his legs.

Pro Noles; John Pak secured his first PGA tour victory this past Sunday: