Noles News: What’s the best and worst case scenario for FSU in 2023?

Recruiting

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

Starting with the 2023-24 signing period, student-athletes will be able to break National Letters of Intent in certain situations without being penalized, namely head coaching changes or leaving their original school “after one quarter or one semester as long as a release is requested.”

Dalvin is ready to Cook pic.twitter.com/8P6G7J0QXc — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 26, 2023

FSU Front Seven Squad Q&A - Kalen Deloach, Ayobami Tifase & Tatum Bethune https://t.co/EotEXVfyHE — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) June 28, 2023

What are the best and worst case scenarios for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023?

247Sports’ Brad Crawford took a look at outcomes for each ACC team, saying this about FSU:

Best case scenario: 12-0, 8-0 Worst case: 8-4, 5-3 Predicting what happens: Are the Seminoles the ACC’s best shot at getting back to the College Football Playoff? Based on collective talent, this team looks a lot like Ohio State and Alabama in terms of overall weaponry. The opener is a toss-up with LSU. After that, the Seminoles should be favored in just about every game (expect Clemson). The chances FSU loses three games against ACC competition this season with this enhanced roster under Mike Norvell is close to zero, but this is a worst case scenario projection after all. That would mean setbacks at Clemson and potentially Pittsburgh and Miami. That’s not going to happen.

DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the co-favorite to win the ACC Championship.

It has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

Basketball

Baseball

✌️ more Noles calling Tallahassee home pic.twitter.com/5BCDE0yYEy — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 27, 2023



- Led the AAC with 1.78 walks per nine innings

- Career-high 7.0 IP vs. Maryland

- 63 strikeouts over two years at UCF@jacobmarlowe239 | #Noles pic.twitter.com/NFSYb8rv4f — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 27, 2023



- Hitting .344 with 13 XBH and 15 RBI over summer

- Hit .320 over 18 games at Alabama with 3 XBH and 7 RBI

- No. 21 OF nationally out of high school@max_williams25 | #Noles pic.twitter.com/oWRfNuaYSk — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 27, 2023

#Guardians have promoted 22yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick to (High-A) Lake County.



Messick's numbers at Lynchburg:



- 56.2(IP) 48H 23R 19ER 14BB 61SO 3.02 ERA#ForTheLand — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 27, 2023

You can keep up with all the latest off-season movements and shakings in our Florida State baseball off-season news thread.

Softball

Florida State softball placed a program-record 12 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Team:

ACC Pitcher of the Year Kathryn Sandercock and All-ACC infielder Devyn Flaherty each made their third appearance on the All-ACC Academic Team, while pitcher/infielder Mack Leonard and outfielder Kaley Mudge earned their second academic all-conference recognition. Along with Sandercock and Leonard, senior Ali DuBois, junior Allison Royalty and freshman Makenna Reid gave FSU a conference-high five pitchers on the all-academic team. Infielders Bethaney Keen and Amaya Ross earned a spot on the team for the first time, as did outfielders Autumn Belviy, Jahni Kerr and Hallie Wacaser. In order to be eligible for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team, student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and a 3.0 GPA in the previous semester. Position players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their team’s games, and pitchers must have participated in at least 20 percent of the contests. The previous single-season high for FSU was seven, a number reached in both 2015 and 2017.

All Sports

Noles on the biggest stage



Congrats to current Nole Jody Brown and former Nole Cheyna Matthews on making the Jamaican National Team to compete in the World Cup



https://t.co/RpWu5S41cc#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3G8TIpnmu7 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) June 27, 2023

Head Coach Chris Poole begins the 2023 season with 895 career wins



He’s set to become just the Division I head coach to reach 900 victories.



Also, you won’t find better hair ‍♂️#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/oxf53sFlto — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) June 27, 2023

Worldwide



2️⃣ #Noles begin play in Estonia tomorrow morning @ParnuBay for the 2023 European Amateur Championship.



Best of luck to @KjettrupF & Jack Bigham



Live scoring: https://t.co/w0lCCPr9wQ pic.twitter.com/XjZDGqMFQU — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 27, 2023

Alice Hodge is in great standing at the Carolinas Women’s Amateur Championship after firing a 3-over par 75 in round ☝️today.



Currently T14, she will tee off round 2️⃣ at 10:45am ET Wednesday morning. ⛳️#gonoles | @CGAgolf1909 pic.twitter.com/8YF8bto4MB — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 27, 2023

Round 2️⃣ tee times for the North and South Amateur



Luke Clanton (+2): 8:50am ET

Brett Roberts (+6): 7:30am ET



The top 32 players after Wednesday’s round will advance to the match play portion of the tournament ⛳️#gonoles | @eliteamseries pic.twitter.com/tHmlNLj96R — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 28, 2023

Florida State University has launched Fast Start, a “simplified tech transfer program” that will look to help FSU faculty bring discoveries and inventions to market more quickly: