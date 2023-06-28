 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: What’s the best and worst case scenario for FSU in 2023?

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Recruiting

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

Football

Starting with the 2023-24 signing period, student-athletes will be able to break National Letters of Intent in certain situations without being penalized, namely head coaching changes or leaving their original school “after one quarter or one semester as long as a release is requested.”

What are the best and worst case scenarios for Florida State Seminoles football in 2023?

247Sports’ Brad Crawford took a look at outcomes for each ACC team, saying this about FSU:

Best case scenario: 12-0, 8-0

Worst case: 8-4, 5-3

Predicting what happens: Are the Seminoles the ACC’s best shot at getting back to the College Football Playoff? Based on collective talent, this team looks a lot like Ohio State and Alabama in terms of overall weaponry. The opener is a toss-up with LSU. After that, the Seminoles should be favored in just about every game (expect Clemson). The chances FSU loses three games against ACC competition this season with this enhanced roster under Mike Norvell is close to zero, but this is a worst case scenario projection after all. That would mean setbacks at Clemson and potentially Pittsburgh and Miami. That’s not going to happen.

DraftKings currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and as the co-favorite to win the ACC Championship.

It has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

Basketball

Baseball

You can keep up with all the latest off-season movements and shakings in our Florida State baseball off-season news thread.

Softball

Florida State softball placed a program-record 12 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Team:

ACC Pitcher of the Year Kathryn Sandercock and All-ACC infielder Devyn Flaherty each made their third appearance on the All-ACC Academic Team, while pitcher/infielder Mack Leonard and outfielder Kaley Mudge earned their second academic all-conference recognition. Along with Sandercock and Leonard, senior Ali DuBois, junior Allison Royalty and freshman Makenna Reid gave FSU a conference-high five pitchers on the all-academic team.

Infielders Bethaney Keen and Amaya Ross earned a spot on the team for the first time, as did outfielders Autumn Belviy, Jahni Kerr and Hallie Wacaser.

In order to be eligible for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team, student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and a 3.0 GPA in the previous semester. Position players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their team’s games, and pitchers must have participated in at least 20 percent of the contests.

The previous single-season high for FSU was seven, a number reached in both 2015 and 2017.

All Sports

Florida State University has launched Fast Start, a “simplified tech transfer program” that will look to help FSU faculty bring discoveries and inventions to market more quickly:

The new program solidifies simple, consistent deal terms for licensing and commercialization. Fast Start will allow FSU faculty and researchers to execute license agreements more quickly, with fewer roadblocks and delays. The process will also provide increased transparency and a clear pathway for faculty to move their research from the lab to the marketplace.

“At FSU, we want to encourage faculty and others to start companies,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. “As a founder of two startups, I have found a standard agreement is a quick way to get your startup launched.”

The agreement is simple — the FSU Research Foundation will receive 5% equity stake in the company, non-dilutable until the investments in company equal $2 million. The university will provide expert guidance and support to faculty throughout the entire commercialization process, from patent application to licensing agreement.

“Fast Start is designed to remove barriers and streamline the process for our researchers to move their work into the marketplace,” said Vice President for Research Stacey Patterson. “Making research more accessible will change lives and can have a profound impact on the world.”

Recent companies started by FSU faculty have taken on major issues including stopping pre-term labor, creating a non-addictive ADHD drug, addressing the world’s food shortages, and shifting reading assessments for the next generation.

