Football:

This thread is a list of reason why FSU could potentially have the best OL in the ACC; just three short years from being arguably the worst:

I can't believe I'm typing this, but does FSU have the best OL in the ACC? In truth, the pass blocking was pretty bad last year -- 71st by PFF; 101st in non-blitz pressure rate. Jordan Travis' ability to move negated the flaws quite a bit. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) June 29, 2023

The Battle’s End made on3’s list of top 20 most ambitious NIL collectives checking in at No. 6.

Smith told On3 in March the collective is fully financed for this year and next. As of June 22, The Battle’s End has more than 60 football players and golfers under contract. “Florida State has been aggressive, they’ve come on really strong,” a source in the industry said. Added another: “They’re very sharp.”

Another top 5 list featuring a ‘Nole:

Top 5 Tight Ends in the 2024 NFL Draft, per @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/JYk3RDGXyx — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 29, 2023

Recruiting:

Some key targets will be announcing their commitments over the Holiday weekend:

Four-star athlete Ricky Knight

Four-star WR Elijah Moore

Four-star WR James Madison

If they should choose the Seminoles they’ll have one of the nation’s best QBs throwing the ball to them as four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek has received the first of multiple ratings bump following his performance at the Elite 11:

Luke Kromenhoek entered June as the No. 8 quarterback in the class and closed the month five spots higher after a terrific Elite 11 Finals showing. He is a versatile athlete with just one year of starting experience at the position after starting his high school career as a wide receiver and safety, but now that he is focusing on his skills as a passer, Kromenhoek may continue to climb up the board throughout his senior year at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School

He also received a bump from ESPN:

Other notable moves among the QBs see Ohio State QB Air Noland move up from No. 47 to No. 28 and future Florida State pocket-style QB Luke Kromenhoek bump up from No. 213 to No. 156. Noland has some real juice to his game — a decisive and quick arm with mobility — while Kromenhoek is going to be a late bloomer with strong upside.

Luke could see a serious rise in the composite rankings once On3 and Rivals does their summer update.

Other Sports:

Kalei Harding is a box-office Seminole:

The Top-5 Best-Selling Limited Drops from the month of May!



The big theme: @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/H61qYCYYWj — The NIL Store (@nil_store) June 13, 2023

Maria is headed to Australia and New Zealand: