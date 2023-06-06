Other Sports:

FSU advances to the national championship vs. a familiar foe; a rematch of a regular season contest and the 2021 final vs. top-ranked Oklahoma. Go Noles:

WE WILL SEE YOU WEDNESDAY NIGHT‼️pic.twitter.com/b3DY5OC2Ef — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 6, 2023

Kat was so good last night that the Tennessee players couldn’t hang onto their accessories; literally:

Crazy stuff from our Acepic.twitter.com/cLQpXjlrxh — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 6, 2023

Football:

It’s hard to find a skill-player related list this off-season that doesn’t have Johnny Wilson’s name on it.

Johnny Wilson is the premier big-play threat in the ACC. His explosiveness was a key factor in Florida State’s rise to prominence last season and a major reason why the Seminoles are favored by many to win the league in 2023. Wilson ranked third nationally with 22 receptions of 20-plus yards, finished fifth in the country with 20.9 yards per catch, logged a pair of 60-yard plays and rattled off four 50-yard receptions. He capped off the breakout campaign with the only 200-yard game in bowl season and made a game-changing explosive play when he hauled in a 57-yard catch to set up a decisive field goal.

In case you missed it we did a small Q&A of seven people answering six different questions with six answers.

FSU’s 2023 roster is set with the addition of twenty-two new names.

Stewart Mandel and Brian Feldman put Jordan Travis in tier 4 of their quarterback rankings; behind at least 11 other quarterbacks.

Stew: Hartman and Travis merited consideration for Tier 3. But while Hartman throws for a lot of yards, he also throws a lot of picks (26 in the past two seasons at Wake Forest). Travis turns out no shortage of highlight plays, but I’d like to see him perform better in big games — he struggled against Clemson and Florida last season.

Recruiting:

That’s right, he’s the son of that Preston Parker:

The son of former FSU and NFL WR Preston Parker is looking good out here



Jr. is a 2025 prospect out of Palm Beach Central pic.twitter.com/zBnTQc1IjM — Frank Tucker (@TheCribSouthFLA) June 5, 2023

Alumni:

Two of the famous Warricks in football history are eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame; Warrick Dunn and Peter Warrick: