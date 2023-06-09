Football:

QB1 will attend the Manning Passing Academy:

Full list of QBs set to attend the 2023 Manning Passing Academy released this week.



They are:



Drew Allar, Penn State

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Carter Bradley, South Alabama

Michael Brescia, Colgate

Doug Brumfield, UNLV

Hudson Card, Purdue

Brady Cook, Missouri

Myles Crawley,… — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) June 7, 2023

The Big Ten has gone the way of the ACC and scrapped its divisions.

In the age of social media it’s easier than ever to get behind the scenes access to players and see what really goes into being a high-level D1 football player:

Thrilled to announce the launch of Behind the Visor with @DmitriEmmanuel a first of its kind podcast where Meech will give fans a unique look at the lives of him and his teammates! Episodes will drop on https://t.co/2ie43E0iID a week before Youtube!https://t.co/7nFmTuclko pic.twitter.com/ILdV9O5n4j — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) June 8, 2023

Recruiting:

Five-Star 2025 OT and likely No.1 overall recruit David Sanders will be taking a multi-day unofficial visit to FSU starting today.

The beginning of a crucial recruiting month for FSU starts this weekend.

Four-star safety Fred Gaskin plans to officially visit FSU in December; first reported by NoleThruandThru in the recruiting thread.

The Noles are in serious position for a top-ten top-5 type of recruiting class:

#FSU gets an “A” from me in today’s ACC recruiting progress reports. Here’s why.



• Flip 5-star TE Landen Thomas from UGA

• Excellent early ID in QB Luke Kromehoek

• Big fan of 4-star ATH Lawayne McCoy



Setting up for a Top-10 run for the first time under Mike Norvell. pic.twitter.com/ALnWYfWq75 — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) June 8, 2023

Other Sports:

All good things must come to an end as FSU fell to Oklahoma in the national championship. Unfortunately the ‘Noles ran into an OU team that might be the best softball team of all time:

What a year. What a ride. Thankful for it all #Team40 pic.twitter.com/Asv2p7solz — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 9, 2023

Hell of a season girls. Proud fan and truly enjoyed watching and supporting y’all. https://t.co/PA6OIqTfjT — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) June 9, 2023

Thank you @FSU_Softball and #Team40! You have inspired so many and it has been such a joy to cheer you on. You will be remembered for all that was accomplished not just on the field but for who you are! Grateful for each and everyone of you. #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) June 9, 2023

FSU’s 4x1 team will race for All-American Honors and a national championship tonight on ESPN:

A shout-out to the @FSU_Track 4X100 relay team.



Last night they recorded a season-best time of 38.27 to reach Friday's National Championship race.



Catch the action on Friday at 8:02PM on ESPN or ESPN+ #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/aqgJ6i1VQf — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) June 8, 2023

Jeremiah Davis is a first-team All-American:

JJ is 7th in the nation ✈️



Jeremiah Davis earns First Team All-American honors in the Men’s Long Jump#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/tjNCDLElsx — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 8, 2023

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook’s Minnesota Vikings career is over. Viewed as a cap casualty; the 27-year old four-time pro-bowlers will have numerous suitors for his services: