Recruiting:

Four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels committed to Florida State last night; originally scheduled to commit on Saturday I guess the young man just couldn’t wait to be a ‘Nole.

More commitments could be on the way as multiple FSU targets are scheduled to announce this weekend.

Football:

21 coaches were named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of The Year preseason watchlist; Mike Norvell was one of them.

The summer finale of The Climb is available for viewing:

JTrav is a vibe



Episode 6 of The CLIMB Season 3 is now available!



: https://t.co/j8W1DngVnm#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/gBPsdiJF2T — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 13, 2023

Football season is only a few weeks away:

FSU football games on the CW? That’s what looks in the future in the ACC:

ACC football and basketball games are coming to the CW: pic.twitter.com/zpwfO02vP2 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 13, 2023

The Battle’s End and six other collectives are forming an association.

Seven of the biggest collectives in college sports are forming The Collective Association, which seeks to “advocate for student-athletes, share best practices and act as a unified voice to shape the development of the NIL market and beyond,” the group announced Wednesday. “We just want to come together and start talking about solutions from the ground floor,” Spencer Harris told The Athletic. Harris is the executive director of House of Victory, a collective that works to benefit Southern Cal that is also one of the seven founding members of the group that goes by TCA.

Other Sports:

Back in the lab for Men’s Basketball:

off season work at the Tuck pic.twitter.com/pAapLCOVrS — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) July 13, 2023

Vote for Ta’Niya Latson:

'



Ta'Niya is a semi-finalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award‼️ You can vote once per day now through Wednesday, July 19th at midnight!



https://t.co/5E4ENKzMMk#NoleFAM | #AAUSullivanAward pic.twitter.com/l7tUJAuszk — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) July 12, 2023

The battle continues



All 4️⃣ #Noles are advancing to the semifinals of the European Team Championships ‼️



Good luck to all #gonoles | @EGA_golf pic.twitter.com/v5DCr2Al0x — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 13, 2023

Go ‘Noles.