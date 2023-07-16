Florida State players, past and present, set for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Florida State Seminoles soccer, one of the most successful in the country over the course of the last decade-plus, has prided itself on international players being a fabric of the program.

Countries from across the world have been well-represented throughout the years, all playing their part in helping the Seminoles win three national titles since 2014, winning seven ACC Tournaments, and making six College Cups over the course of that same period.

As a result, FSU will be well-represented in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to run from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Here’s a look at names past and present that will be suiting up for their countries when the action gets underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Costa Rica

Midfielder Gloriana Villalobos (2017-2019)

Career Accolades: * NCAA National Champion (2018) * All-ACC Third Team (2017) * All-ACC Freshman Team (2017) * TopDrawerSoccer Freshman Best XI Second Team (2017)

Jamaica

Forward Cheyna Matthews (2014-2015)

Career Accolades: * All-ACC First Team (2015) * ACC All-Tournament Team (2015) * CoSIDA Academic All-District IV First Team (2015) * College Cup All-Tournament Team (2015) * Soccer America First Team MVP (2014) * NSCAA All-American Third Team (2014) * NSCAA Southeast All-Region First Team (2014) * All-ACC Academic Team (2014) * ACC All-Tournament Team (2014) * TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Third Team (2014) * College Cup All-Tournament Team (2014) * College Cup Most Outstanding Player on Offense (2014) * ACC Academic Honor Roll (2014-15) * All-SEC First Team (2013) * SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2012-2013) * SEC All-Freshman Team (2012-2013). * NSCAA South All-Region Third Team (2012-2013)

Forward Jody Brown (Senior)

Career Accolades: * TopDrawerSoccer Top-100 – No. 35 (2022) * United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American (2022) * United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region First Team (2022) * ACC All-Tournament Team (2022) * All-ACC First Team (2022) * 2021 National Champion * All-ACC Third Team (2021) * All-ACC Freshman Team (2020) 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: * Had a career year with a career-high tying 10 assists to go along with a career-high eight goals and 26 points. * Recorded both her first goal and first assist of the season in a 5-0 victory against Florida (9/4). * Had an assist in FSU’s 5-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast (9/8). * Assisted on her third goal of the season in FSU’s 5-0 win over Rice (9/11) * Recorded an assist for the fourth straight game in Florida State’s 6-0 win over Boston College (9/16) in the ACC opener. * Earned a career-high five points on two goals and an assist against No. 14 Clemson (9/25). * Scored the game’s only goal 47 seconds into FSU’s 1-0 shutout win over No. 2 Virginia (10/6). * Had a career-high tying two goals in a 5-1 win over No. 12 Duke (10/13). * Recorded her sixth assist in FSU’s 2-1 loss to No. 2 North Carolina (10/20). * Scored the game-winning goal against No. 2 North Carolina (11/6) in a 2-1 win for the ACC Championship. * Recorded her seventh assist of the season in a 3-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast (11/11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. * Tallied an assist in both the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament against LSU (11/18) and No. 19 Pitt (11/20). Scored the third goal in the 3-0 win over Pitt. * Assisted on the Seminoles’ first goal in a 3-2 loss to North Carolina in the College Cup semifinals (12/2)

Ireland

Midfielder/Defender Heather Payne (Junior)

Career Accolades: * All-ACC Third Team (2022) * 2021 National Champion * ACC All-Freshman Team (2019) *Ireland’s Young Women’s International Player of the Year 2022 HIGHLIGHTS * Played in 18 games and started in 16 as a right-back during her senior season. * Finished the season with a career-high four goals and four assists for 12 points. * Helped lead a defense that recorded 11 shutouts in 23 games while holding the opponents to 0.87 goals per game. * Recorded two starts on the opening weekend and played every minute at center back against No. 12 South Carolina (8/18) and Georgia (8/21). * Scored a goal for Florida State in a 1-1 draw against No. 16 Auburn (8/25). The goal came on a penalty kick. * Had a career-high two assists in FSU’s 5-1 win over Lousiville (9/22). * Scored the game’s only goal for Florida State in a 1-0 win against Miami (10/1). The goal came on a penalty kick. * Earned her third assist on the Semionles’ second goal against Virginia Tech (10/27) in a 4-1 victory. * Scored FSU’s second goal in a 3-3 game against No. 4 Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament Semifinals (11/3). * Recorded an assist during the Seminoles’ 4-1 win over LSU (11/18) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. * Scored her fourth goal of the season in FSU’s 3-2 loss to North Carolina in the College Cup Semifinals (12/2)

Midfielder Megan Connolly (2015-2018)

Career Accolades: * NCAA National Champion (2018) * All-ACC Second Team (2016) * ACC All-Tournament Team (2016) * NSCAA All-American First Team (2015) * TopDrawerSoccer National Freshman of the Year (2015) * MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist (2015) * ACC Freshman of the Year (2015) * ACC Midfielder of the Year (2015) * All-ACC First Team (2015) * ACC All-Tournament Team (2015) * NSCAA All-Southeast Region First Team (2015) * College Cup All-Tournament Team (2015) * TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Third Team (2015) * TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week (9/29/15) * ACC Offensive Player of the Week (9/8/15, 9/29/15) * TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week (9/8/15, 9/29/15, 10/20/15, 12/1/15)

Nigeria

Midfielder Onyi Echegini (Senior)

Career Accolades: * College Soccer News Team of the Week (11/21/22) * ACC All-Tournament Team (2022) * All-ACC Second Team (2022) * ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week (11/1/22) * ACC Offensive Player of the Week (9/20/22) * College Soccer News Team of the Week (9/20/22) 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: * Had a career year in her first season in the Garnet and Gold with a career-high 11 goals, six assists and 28 points. * Recorded her first career start for Florida State during a scoreless draw at No. 12 South Carolina (8/18). * Scored her first goal for FSU at Georgia during the Seminole’s 3-1 win on 8/21. * Earned her second goal of the season for Florida State in a 5-0 victory against Rice (9/11). * Scored a hat trick with three goals against Boston College (9/16). It was the 20th hat trick in school history and the first since 2017. * Scored her sixth goal of the season in FSU’s 5-1 win over Louisville (9/22). * Grabbed her first assist on the season in FSU’s 3-1 win over No. 14 Clemson (9/25). * Had her second assist of the season in a 5-1 win over No. 12 Duke (10/13). * Recorded her seventh goal of the season in FSU’s 2-1 loss to No. 2 North Carolina (10/20). * Scored her team-leading, eighth and ninth goals of the season in a 4-1 win over Virginia Tech (10/27). It was her second multi-goal game of the season. * Assisted on the Seminoles’ first of three goals against No. 4 Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament Semifinals (11/3). * Tallied four points in the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament, scoring a goal against LSU (11/18) and recording two assists against No. 19 Pitt (11/20). * Scored the Seminoles’ first goal and assisted on their second in a 3-2 loss to North Carolina in the College Cup semifinals (12/2) at Mississippi State:

2023 Women’s World Cup Group Stage Schedule

(All times ET)

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App, as well as on SlingTV, Hulu, and FuboTV.

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. on FOX)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)