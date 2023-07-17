Podcast: How does FSU’s schedule shape up for a 2023 playoff run?

Winning football games has a lot to do with talent, but you also need some luck as well. Whether that’s a bounce of the ball on a crucial play or the way your schedule lays out for you, it can be the difference between reaching your goals and falling short.

For Florida State, the goals this season including another year with double digit wins, a trip to Charlotte for the ACC title game and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

To get there, they need the talent they’ve acquired to play to their potential and several returning players to take that next step — and there’s been plenty of indication to think they will.

But they’ll also need to make the most of the schedule in front of them.

On this episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast — Brian Pellerin and Ben Meyerson — break down the biggest games, the timing of the bye week and look at where the toughest surprise tests may come for Florida State.

And, the Tiger-centeric question that will define this season, which team poses the toughest test on FSU’s September schedule — LSU or Clemson? Who might be stronger than we think come season’s end? And which opponent could be easier than we think to beat based on their own schedule?

That’s all on this week’s episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast — listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators