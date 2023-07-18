Football:

Brian Kelly thinks very highly of FSU. He says they are an “outstanding football team that will be a great challenge for LSU.”

Going into this season, it certainly is going to be a great challenge for us as we open up against an outstanding Florida State team, which will challenge our football team, but it also motivates us on a day-to-day basis when we’re out working in the cool breezes of Louisiana. That was a joke. It’s been as hot as I can ever remember training a football team, so we have to be very conscious in safety concerns relative to how we train and take care of our football team going into it. But they’re highly motivated because of that opener against Florida State.

Kalen Deloach will be manning the TBE instagram today:

Tune in to the TBE instagram tomorrow to watch @KalenDeloach takeover. What does a star linebacker getting ready for a championship season do on a Tuesday? Follow to find out https://t.co/czlsjg3lA4 pic.twitter.com/6yNAOg1TE5 — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) July 17, 2023

Easily one of my favorite plays in Norvell and Atkins’ toolbag:

Florida State running my favorite play sneaking the TE out off of the boot with the RB running the wheel.

Love the design!

Adding this to my boot post!https://t.co/Tmq37loX6H

#2https://t.co/6kqcijQmSy pic.twitter.com/1GuyDyQ70n — coachkou (@coachkou) July 17, 2023

FSU has had many excellent guards suit up in garnet and gold but only a select few started and dominated as true freshmen.

The ACC has an excellent quarterback group and Drake Maye and Jordan Travis are at the top, conference and nationally:

Tentative All-ACC

1st team: Drake Maye, UNC

2nd team: Jordan Travis, FSU



Went back & forth on this and may still switch but doing these rankings has really underscored how little help Maye had last year. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 17, 2023

Recruiting:

Imagine Pablo Escobar negotiating contracts with kids in the NIL era:

Found this interesting: Actual sticker on the driver side window of a car once owned by Pablo Escobar (now housed at the Escobar Museum in Medellin). pic.twitter.com/P71t2CNiOv — Keith Niebuhr (@On3Keith) July 16, 2023

No notable targets are expected to announce this weekend but next weekend is slated to be a very big recruiting weekend for FSU.

On3 had a couple of updates on two Five-star FSU DB targets, Charles Lester III and KJ Bolden.

Other Sports:

Checking in from up north



Head Coach Lonni Alameda and Volunteer Assistant Kaleigh Rafter spent this past week coaching the Canadian National Team in the Canada Gold Cup #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/CciW1epy7b — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) July 17, 2023

Volleyball season is just around the corner so the ladies had some sun in the team photoshoot.

In a little over two weeks Women’s Basketball will be heading to Greece and Croatia.

Alumni:

Congratulations to Vincent Norrman:

He’s not a member of Madden’s exclusive 99 club yet but he’s still the best safety in the NFL: