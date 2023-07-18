 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Brian Kelly thinks very highly of FSU

The premier opening match-up features two of the best quarterbacks in the country

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Florida State at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Brian Kelly thinks very highly of FSU. He says they are an “outstanding football team that will be a great challenge for LSU.”

Going into this season, it certainly is going to be a great challenge for us as we open up against an outstanding Florida State team, which will challenge our football team, but it also motivates us on a day-to-day basis when we’re out working in the cool breezes of Louisiana.

That was a joke. It’s been as hot as I can ever remember training a football team, so we have to be very conscious in safety concerns relative to how we train and take care of our football team going into it.

But they’re highly motivated because of that opener against Florida State.

Kalen Deloach will be manning the TBE instagram today:

Easily one of my favorite plays in Norvell and Atkins’ toolbag:

FSU has had many excellent guards suit up in garnet and gold but only a select few started and dominated as true freshmen.

The ACC has an excellent quarterback group and Drake Maye and Jordan Travis are at the top, conference and nationally:

Recruiting:

Imagine Pablo Escobar negotiating contracts with kids in the NIL era:

No notable targets are expected to announce this weekend but next weekend is slated to be a very big recruiting weekend for FSU.

On3 had a couple of updates on two Five-star FSU DB targets, Charles Lester III and KJ Bolden.

Other Sports:

Volleyball season is just around the corner so the ladies had some sun in the team photoshoot.

In a little over two weeks Women’s Basketball will be heading to Greece and Croatia.

Alumni:

Congratulations to Vincent Norrman:

He’s not a member of Madden’s exclusive 99 club yet but he’s still the best safety in the NFL:

