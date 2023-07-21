Football:

FSU’s offensive line has gone from zero to hero; now one of FSU’s strongest groups on a team with excellent depth.

FSU has two selections on PFF’s preseason offensive All-ACC team:

For the first time in a long time FSU is considered a serious challenger to Clemson’s ACC supremacy.

BCInterruption views FSU as its toughest test of the season.

Last year it was one of college football’s games of the year in terms of entertainment value; this year’s FSU vs. LSU match-up can be just as good.

Recruiting:

Randy Shannon really likes linebackers from the state of Texas.

Northwestern true freshman LB Justin Cryer has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned.



Cryer is the second Wildcat (and 2nd true freshman) to enter the transfer portal since Pat Fitzgerald was fired. https://t.co/X6QTCRE4aF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 19, 2023

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Brad Vanderglass; he has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach.

Florida State’s Brad Vanderglas has been elevated to assistant coach, head coach Link Jarrett announced Thursday. Vanderglas spent the past two seasons as Jarrett’s volunteer coach, at Notre Dame in 2022 and with the Seminoles in 2023. As part of the NCAA’s updated legislation allowing a third full-time assistant coach, Vanderglas will be able to recruit off-campus, on top of his work as FSU’s first-base coach, coordinator of defensive positioning and catching instructor. Vanderglas also helps with all hitting, baserunning and bunting while organizing camps and clinics.

The Dodgers are banking on the long-term potential of Wyatt Crowell:

4th-rder Wyatt Crowell signs w/@Dodgers for $647,500 plus $2,500 contingency bonus (pick 127 value = $516,800). @FSUBaseball LHP, TJ surgery this spring, fastball to 98 mph as reliever, wipeout low-80s slider, could be a starter. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/XI7zxK5jaL — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 20, 2023

Leonard Hamilton is energized to get FSU program back to the status that he elevated it; to prove last year was an aberration:

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, who turns 75 in August, on retirement:



"I'm about as energized as I've been in a while after last season. I don't fish, I don't hunt, I hate playing golf, I'm not into traveling. I love gospel music and coaching."



"I'm healthy and enjoy what… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 20, 2023

Did you catch Gabby Carle and Onyi Echegini in the World Cup last night?

A couple of Noles battling it out on the biggest stage



Catch Gabby and Onyi tonight at 10:30 pm on FOX #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VXk4epIYtl — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 20, 2023

Alumni:

What defensive back wouldn’t want to come to Florida State?

Top rated corner & top rated safety in @EAMaddenNFL … Ikno @FSUFootball gotta be proud of me n @DerwinJames !



It’s all God — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 20, 2023

Beatrice Wallin and Amelia Williamson, two FSU Golf alums, are competing at the Twin Bridges Championship; you can follow along here.