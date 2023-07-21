 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU fans should finally be eager about this year’s offensive line

Alex Atkins and Mike Norvell have done an excellent job of rebuilding FSU’s most beleaguered unit

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

FSU’s offensive line has gone from zero to hero; now one of FSU’s strongest groups on a team with excellent depth.

FSU has two selections on PFF’s preseason offensive All-ACC team:

For the first time in a long time FSU is considered a serious challenger to Clemson’s ACC supremacy.

BCInterruption views FSU as its toughest test of the season.

Last year it was one of college football’s games of the year in terms of entertainment value; this year’s FSU vs. LSU match-up can be just as good.

Recruiting:

Randy Shannon really likes linebackers from the state of Texas.

Other Sports:

Congratulations to Brad Vanderglass; he has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach.

Florida State’s Brad Vanderglas has been elevated to assistant coach, head coach Link Jarrett announced Thursday. Vanderglas spent the past two seasons as Jarrett’s volunteer coach, at Notre Dame in 2022 and with the Seminoles in 2023. As part of the NCAA’s updated legislation allowing a third full-time assistant coach, Vanderglas will be able to recruit off-campus, on top of his work as FSU’s first-base coach, coordinator of defensive positioning and catching instructor. Vanderglas also helps with all hitting, baserunning and bunting while organizing camps and clinics.

The Dodgers are banking on the long-term potential of Wyatt Crowell:

Leonard Hamilton is energized to get FSU program back to the status that he elevated it; to prove last year was an aberration:

Did you catch Gabby Carle and Onyi Echegini in the World Cup last night?

Alumni:

What defensive back wouldn’t want to come to Florida State?

Beatrice Wallin and Amelia Williamson, two FSU Golf alums, are competing at the Twin Bridges Championship; you can follow along here.

