Recruiting:

Five-Star CB Charles Lester III commits tonight; a recent visit to Colorado has FSU fans worried but there’s still a lot of confidence on the FSU side that he chooses the ‘Noles tonight at 8:30pm (approximately).

tomorrow 7 pm pic.twitter.com/TSyrmKbkLq — 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) July 27, 2023

First reported by Zach Bolstein of Noles247; four-star CB Jamari Howard will also be on campus this weekend.

Football:

Kalen Deloach and Tatum Bethune lead a linebacker group with outstanding leadership and underclassmen with something to prove.

Jordan Travis doesn’t have to wait until next year for NCAA football; he already has his own create-a-player at wide receiver:

Florida State QB Jordan Travis recently compared Johnny Wilson to a create-a-player on Madden



“He is 6’7″ and can jump pretty good. It’s kind of like a cheat code. It’s like a create-a-player on Madden."https://t.co/PoZn5RfQ2R pic.twitter.com/TAXDnwhtxA — On3 (@On3sports) July 27, 2023

The standard is the standard at Florida State and the message does not change:

#FloridaState enters the college football season with high expectations. But head coach Mike Norvell says that’s no different than any other year.



“The message doesn’t change.”@dannykanell | @RoddyJones20 | @FSUFootball



To hear the full interview: https://t.co/AAxJYlHiyM pic.twitter.com/HNPwmWGkGQ — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 27, 2023

Greg McElroy has an early favorite in the FSU-Clemson September showdown:

The ACC says its open to expanding its membership; will that be enough to satisfy the growing discontent of Florida State and Clemson?

Alumni:

We wish Jalen Ramsey a speedy recovery:

#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source.



Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

Dalvin Cook is on the verge of becoming a New York Jet; Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook will finally be in the same backfield and it won’t be for the Green Bay Packers; this is my nightmare:

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) will be present at the #Jets facilities on Friday for "meetings" & he will also take a physical, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.



"The belief around the league is Gang Green will sign him before the weekend is over," per @TonyPauline.



NYJ isn't… pic.twitter.com/EXcf1Qq7tb — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 27, 2023

Other Sports:

We are three weeks away from FSU Soccer’s opening match-up against Texas A&M at College Station: