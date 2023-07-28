Recruiting:
Five-Star CB Charles Lester III commits tonight; a recent visit to Colorado has FSU fans worried but there’s still a lot of confidence on the FSU side that he chooses the ‘Noles tonight at 8:30pm (approximately).
tomorrow 7 pm pic.twitter.com/TSyrmKbkLq— 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) July 27, 2023
First reported by Zach Bolstein of Noles247; four-star CB Jamari Howard will also be on campus this weekend.
Football:
Kalen Deloach and Tatum Bethune lead a linebacker group with outstanding leadership and underclassmen with something to prove.
Jordan Travis doesn’t have to wait until next year for NCAA football; he already has his own create-a-player at wide receiver:
Florida State QB Jordan Travis recently compared Johnny Wilson to a create-a-player on Madden— On3 (@On3sports) July 27, 2023
“He is 6’7″ and can jump pretty good. It’s kind of like a cheat code. It’s like a create-a-player on Madden."https://t.co/PoZn5RfQ2R pic.twitter.com/TAXDnwhtxA
The standard is the standard at Florida State and the message does not change:
#FloridaState enters the college football season with high expectations. But head coach Mike Norvell says that’s no different than any other year.— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 27, 2023
“The message doesn’t change.”@dannykanell | @RoddyJones20 | @FSUFootball
To hear the full interview: https://t.co/AAxJYlHiyM pic.twitter.com/HNPwmWGkGQ
Greg McElroy has an early favorite in the FSU-Clemson September showdown:
.@GregMcElroy has an early favorite in Week 4's ACC showdown in Death Valley #GoNoles | #KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/hbyHSFV2YE— Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) July 27, 2023
The ACC says its open to expanding its membership; will that be enough to satisfy the growing discontent of Florida State and Clemson?
Alumni:
We wish Jalen Ramsey a speedy recovery:
#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023
Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg
Dalvin Cook is on the verge of becoming a New York Jet; Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook will finally be in the same backfield and it won’t be for the Green Bay Packers; this is my nightmare:
Free agent RB Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) will be present at the #Jets facilities on Friday for "meetings" & he will also take a physical, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 27, 2023
"The belief around the league is Gang Green will sign him before the weekend is over," per @TonyPauline.
NYJ isn't… pic.twitter.com/EXcf1Qq7tb
Other Sports:
We are three weeks away from FSU Soccer’s opening match-up against Texas A&M at College Station:
2⃣1⃣ more days⏲️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yKQiPVRUJe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 27, 2023
