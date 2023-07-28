 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Decision day for Five-Star CB Charles Lester III

FSU hosts final recruiting weekend before fall camp starts.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting:

Five-Star CB Charles Lester III commits tonight; a recent visit to Colorado has FSU fans worried but there’s still a lot of confidence on the FSU side that he chooses the ‘Noles tonight at 8:30pm (approximately).

First reported by Zach Bolstein of Noles247; four-star CB Jamari Howard will also be on campus this weekend.

Football:

Kalen Deloach and Tatum Bethune lead a linebacker group with outstanding leadership and underclassmen with something to prove.

Jordan Travis doesn’t have to wait until next year for NCAA football; he already has his own create-a-player at wide receiver:

The standard is the standard at Florida State and the message does not change:

Greg McElroy has an early favorite in the FSU-Clemson September showdown:

The ACC says its open to expanding its membership; will that be enough to satisfy the growing discontent of Florida State and Clemson?

Alumni:

We wish Jalen Ramsey a speedy recovery:

Dalvin Cook is on the verge of becoming a New York Jet; Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook will finally be in the same backfield and it won’t be for the Green Bay Packers; this is my nightmare:

Other Sports:

We are three weeks away from FSU Soccer’s opening match-up against Texas A&M at College Station:

