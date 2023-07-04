Football:

Better in the red-zone, more consistent on first down, there’s plenty where FSU’s offense can improve and fortunately and FSU has brought in a host of players that can help with that.

Whether it’s walking away from bus crash; suplexing Louisville defenders, or being FSU’s first Mackey Award winner Nick O’Leary is sure to be on everyone’s Mt. Rushmore; but who else should join him?

Miami fans should really do better by their players:

: Miami safety James Williams shares a message to ‘Canes fans ahead of the 2023 season



Stay tuned for my article from my interview with Williams later this week.@geomilianhttps://t.co/OBO0MmlRZa | @lifewalletsport pic.twitter.com/8iE493QE3V — Luke Chaney (@luke_chaney4) July 3, 2023

Right now it’s between Dallas Turner and Jared Verse for top EDGE prospect in the 2024 class.

The edge rusher debate is a tale of two stories: potential vs. known product. First, we have Turner, a five-star recruit out of high school who has started just 10 games on a loaded Alabama team. But in that time, he has produced 12.5 sacks and 60 pressures, and scouts and coaches believe the best is still to come, once he takes over Will Anderson Jr.’s place in the lineup. I really like his first-step quickness. Verse has the name recognition and could have been a top-20 pick in the 2022 draft. In one season as a starter, he had nine sacks and 35 pressures. He has a first step that offensive tackles can’t figure out, and he attacks each snap with a plan.

Recruiting:

After landing two commitments on July 1st more good news could be on the way as four-star targets Elijah Moore and James Madison II are deciding today.

Madison will announce at 1pm and Moore will announce at 5:30PM.

Expect FSU to land one of the two.

Could Four-star OT Jonathan Daniels also decide today?

Other Sports:

Baba Miller was excellent at the FIBAU19 Championships this summer; helping to lead Spain to a title:

Looking forward to more of this in Tallahassee next season:

Good luck to Jack Bigham in Final Qualifying for The 151st Open



Jack will tee off at 2:50am ET Tuesday morning at Royal Cinque Ports in hopes of earning one of 19 spots to compete in @TheOpen.



Keep up with Jack using the link below https://t.co/tJTSBRwJhB#gonoles pic.twitter.com/UpEDYikaHT — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 3, 2023

A new addition to Coach Wyckoff’s staff: