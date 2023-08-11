 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s scrimmage time

FSU turns up the heat in Jacksonville as the first scrimmage of fall camp commences

By LastNoleofKrypton
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

It was a bit of a homecoming for true freshman Sam Singleton:

ESPN’s leading stars in the college football playoff race includes Jordan Travis.

7. QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

If Daniels isn’t the most transfixing dual-threat QB in the country, Travis is. The senior picks his spots more in the scrambling department but is still ultra-dangerous, and after a midseason Seminole funk he was one of the best quarterbacks in the country late in 2022. Actually, according to Total QBR, he was the best from Week 8 onward (he had a 91.1), ahead of even Stetson Bennett (89.8), Caleb Williams (88.1) and Bryce Young (85.8). He mixed increasing pass efficiency with ever-dangerous legs, and FSU went unbeaten after Oct. 15.

With Travis and Trey Benson in the backfield, FSU’s run game should be as good as ever. And with Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman joining Johnny Wilson in the receiving corps, the passing game might have even more upside if Travis’ late-year form is sustainable.

These 23 storylines will dominate college football.

Jerry Palm is projecting FSU to play LSU in a rematch in the Orange Bowl.

Another watchlist, another Seminole on the list:

Recruiting:

Is FSU on the verge of flipping four-star DL, Artavius Jones, from Miami? A timely and rare retweet from Odell Haggins last night might indicate that something is afoot:

Defensive line is probably the only place where FSU lacks an elite talent in this class so far.

FSU is in three-star D’Nas White’s top five:

Other Sports:

The new practice court looks outstanding:

