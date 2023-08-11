Football:

It was a bit of a homecoming for true freshman Sam Singleton:

“It went great. I felt good. I’m used to this Jacksonville weather so I’d say I wasn’t too affected.”



Fleming Island HS alum @SweetFeet2023 joined @jeffculhane after our first practice at UNF for today’s practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/huyCuONAQQ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 10, 2023

ESPN’s leading stars in the college football playoff race includes Jordan Travis.

7. QB Jordan Travis, Florida State If Daniels isn’t the most transfixing dual-threat QB in the country, Travis is. The senior picks his spots more in the scrambling department but is still ultra-dangerous, and after a midseason Seminole funk he was one of the best quarterbacks in the country late in 2022. Actually, according to Total QBR, he was the best from Week 8 onward (he had a 91.1), ahead of even Stetson Bennett (89.8), Caleb Williams (88.1) and Bryce Young (85.8). He mixed increasing pass efficiency with ever-dangerous legs, and FSU went unbeaten after Oct. 15. With Travis and Trey Benson in the backfield, FSU’s run game should be as good as ever. And with Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman joining Johnny Wilson in the receiving corps, the passing game might have even more upside if Travis’ late-year form is sustainable.

These 23 storylines will dominate college football.

Jerry Palm is projecting FSU to play LSU in a rematch in the Orange Bowl.

Another watchlist, another Seminole on the list:

Recruiting:

Is FSU on the verge of flipping four-star DL, Artavius Jones, from Miami? A timely and rare retweet from Odell Haggins last night might indicate that something is afoot:

Defensive line is probably the only place where FSU lacks an elite talent in this class so far.

FSU is in three-star D’Nas White’s top five:

Top 5 ‼️ I appreciate all the coach that took a chance on me and believed in me but these are the schools I’m focused on @Vol_Football @GamecockFB @FSUFootball @CoastalFootball @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/LIwMnHvNQu — D’Nas “Debo” White (@DNasWhite05) August 10, 2023

Other Sports:

The new practice court looks outstanding:

Progress on our new practice courts pic.twitter.com/xGjHuWoccH — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) August 10, 2023