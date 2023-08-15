Football:

FSU’s defense is hopeful it can take the next step forward and the reports from camp so far are leaning towards that reality.

Businesses looking to sponsor FSU athletes can use this free service to get in contact with them.

FSU is number 8 in AP preseason poll.

Jared Verse has been named a first-team All-American.

Florida State is entering this season with the most buzz the program has had in a long time, and the Seminoles’ defense will be led by the 6-4, 260-pound Verse, who burst onto the scene a year ago after starting his career in the FCS ranks at Albany. Verse finished with 16.5 tackles for loss, including nine sacks, a year ago. With this being his second year in the system, and especially if he can stay healthy after battling a few injuries last season, Verse has a chance to put up even bigger numbers in 2023.

Watch list No. 4 for number five:

His running mate, Patrick Payton, was mic’d up in Jacksonville:

September will teach us everything we need to know about the 2023 Seminoles.

Other Sports:

Fresh threads for the 2023 Seminoles:

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson looks healthy and explosive going into year 2 with the New York Jets:

In more FSU-Jets news it looks as though Dalvin Cook has decided on his new team:

More about former Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, via @RichCimini:https://t.co/NzwNPi1KOg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2023

I don’t think there’s a program in the country with a better argument than FSU for historically great cornerbacks.